Inward Blockchain Funding Tackles Decentralization and Adoption Barriers

Paradoxically, phenomena like governance have emerged to challenge blockchain's decentralized ethos, going against the values that blockchain embodies. Inward funding helps address barriers such as centralized governance. Decision-making processes in blockchain systems can be skewed towards entities with more resources or influence. History knows the practice of early investors or founders holding significant token shares, leading to outsized voting power.

Another major challenge to decentralization is the lack of funding for small projects and startups in the industry. There is the risk of bigger companies dominating the field and stifling development. Equity investments can help tackle this barrier. Creditcoin, created by the decentralized financial platform Gluwa Inc., launched the Creditcoin Ecosystem Investment Program (CEIP) through Credit Labs to accelerate blockchain development. CEIP will provide equity investments from $25,000 to $250,000 for developers, entrepreneurs, and businesses. It will support projects expanding Web3 tech's real-world applications and adoption with an initial funding pool of $10 million. The program aims to facilitate an interconnected financial ecosystem while driving blockchain-powered payment and credit solutions.

Creditcoin will provide technical guidance to help founders overcome development challenges. The platform also offers brand development expertise, potentially improving project engagement and visibility within the blockchain community.

One significant blockchain adoption barrier involves user experience and accessibility. The average user finds blockchain platforms complex and unintuitive. Technical knowledge is required to manage private keys or interact with dApps. Frustration ensues, driving inexperienced users toward centralized mediators contrary to the principles of decentralization. Inward blockchain funding can help tackle this barrier by supporting projects to simplify user interfaces and build more intuitive mechanisms. Investment programs or grants can fund wallet solutions that integrate with dApps while alleviating operations for non-technical users.

Grants help bridge the gap between the physical and the digital

Grants and private token sales are examples of resources flowing into blockchain projects and platforms. Blockchain projects raise funds by selling tokens directly to accredited investors before a public offering, and blockchain organizations provide grants to developers and startups building on their platforms. Ethereum Foundation grants support projects that enhance Ethereum, and the Polygon Grants Program funds projects building on that blockchain. Decentralized wireless network World Mobile recently launched a $25 million grant program in collaboration with Tenity. The program aims to encourage developments on the World Mobile Chain and foster the adoption of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). Recipients will work on blockchain-driven solutions that combine physical infrastructure with decentralized technologies.

Grant program funding starts at $5,000. The program accepts early-stage startups, established platforms, and other applicants. Its focus is on decentralized communications and cross-chain interoperability: bridging Web2 and Web3 applications to ease onboarding and, ultimately, adoption. It will tackle challenges associated with decentralized ID management using zero-knowledge technologies for security and privacy.

Other examples of inward funding include DAO investments and blockchain-specific crowdfunding platforms. DAOs pool funds from their members and allocate them to support blockchain projects. MakerDAO provides funding for projects within the Maker ecosystem, and Gitcoin DAO finances open-source projects through community voting. Gitcoin supports open-source blockchain projects through crowdfunding.

Governments are also coming on board. While not a form of inward funding, government financing can aid incentives for blockchain research and development. Governments can also stimulate blockchain entities to set aside funds for investments in their own or other decentralized platforms. The EU has been offering grants to blockchain projects since Horizon 2020, a funding program with a budget of nearly €80 billion that ran from 2014 to 2020. More recently, the EU contributed €4.9 million to the DECODE project, which is working on open architecture to manage personal data online. The sum of €5 million was awarded to six projects as part of the EIC Prize on Blockchains for Social Good.

The Vietnamese government recognizes the vital role of foreign investment in the country's growth and development. To that end, it has introduced initiatives to support the development of AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies and promote the growth of existing tech startups and companies.