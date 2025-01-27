Big Tech Needs and Environmental Concerns Make the Case for Uranium Investments

Industries are increasingly turning to nuclear power as a clean energy source, making the case for investments in uranium. Uranium supply constraints outline a potential deficit, and prices of the metal are recovering from post-Fukushima lows. Uranium investment platforms offer users a low entry barrier.

Hydropower and nuclear power are at the core of sustainable electric power, making up 75% of global low-carbon generation. Over the past five decades, nuclear power use has reduced CO2 emissions by over 60 gigatons. However, use began to fade in some advanced economies, with few new investments being made and power plants closing. This development seems perplexing now when industries worldwide require more low-carbon electric power than ever.

President Donald Trump, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison recently introduced Stargate, a project of exponential proportion to create new AI data centers across the US. The corresponding investment will reach $500 billion. The project promises to enhance the country's AI capabilities and create over 100,000 jobs, helping counter China's increasing tech influence.

The collaboration between the tech giants aims to develop super-intelligent AI systems by swiftly scaling data centers. According to experts, these systems hold the potential to rival human intelligence. OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX are the initial equity funders in Stargate, contributing $100 million. It's logical to expect the project's electricity use to be astronomical. Experts predict that each $10 billion data center could require as much as 100 megawatts.

Limited supply and zero emissions position uranium as a lucrative investment

Nuclear power's reliable baseload capacity with zero carbon emissions may attract more institutional investment to the sector, aligning well with Environmental, Social, and Governance investment criteria. Nuclear plants overwhelmingly opt for uranium for nuclear fission. The metal is found in rocks worldwide. The power plants use U-235, a specific kind of uranium whose atoms are easy to split.

While demand is growing, uranium supply has been limited for some time. The pandemic disrupted production, with some uranium mines suspending operations. The supply deficit resulting from low supply and rising demand will persist in the years to come. Uranium prices hit all-time lows after the Fukushima nuclear incident in 2011, but they have been recovering.

Investors can access the uranium sector through various means, with blockchains offering a low barrier to entry. Uranium.io, a new platform on the Tezos blockchain, recently made history as the first blockchain-based uranium trading dApp. The uranium market stands to gain a great deal from having a transparent, shared, globally accessible ledger and, what's more, the new platform welcomes retail investors. Previously, institutional investors holding large amounts of capital had sole access to uranium investments and trades.

Web3 payments infrastructure provider Transak also contributes to improved global access to uranium as a financial asset via uranium.io. The platform offers a straightforward way of buying uranium tokens representing beneficial U308 ownership (ownership of physical uranium) via credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, and other familiar payment methods. The integration between Transak and uranium.io makes it possible to buy tokens on Etherlink for just $10 via USDC.

Other investment options include uranium mining stocks, uranium ETFs, and physical uranium trusts, which give investors exposure to the physical commodity.

An abundant, low-carbon fuel as a possible solution to the energy-climate challenge

Notwithstanding its significant potential, uranium investments come with development and regulatory risks. Many uranium companies are in the exploration stage and face financial and technical challenges. Nuclear power use is still controversial in some regions, and regulatory changes can affect the industry. Price swings and safety concerns influence perceptions of investments in the commodity.

On the other hand, the significance of energy security, as highlighted by geopolitical tensions, can benefit uranium and nuclear power. The war in Ukraine disrupted global energy markets and raised concerns about energy dependence on Russia, a major player in uranium enrichment and the nuclear power cycle in general. The West is looking to diversify its fuel supply, which could give uranium producers in peaceful parts of the world an advantage.

Supply constraints and rising demand for clean energy present a compelling opportunity to invest in uranium. As the world grapples with climate change and energy security, uranium and nuclear power can play a crucial role. Returns for those willing to navigate the uranium sector's complexities can be significant in light of global energy needs. However, they should consider their risk tolerance levels when evaluating uranium investments.