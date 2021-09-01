Why Owners of $150,000 Images of Bored Apes Aren't Selling

There’s a small group of people on the internet who never would have met if it weren’t for pictures of bored looking primates.

A Kosovo war refugee. A 20-something daily fantasy sports enthusiast. Basketball fans, teachers, parents.

But talk to them, and it’s as if it was all ordained. They’re all owners of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, an NFT project developed by Yuga Labs centered around 10,000 generated images of, well, bored looking apes.

To the uninitiated, it’s easy to write off. But the BAYC is a powerhouse. And its owners, many of whom purchased their apes for $200 back in April, are now sitting on digital art worth at least $150,000 a pop.

“It’s surreal really and absolutely incredible. But it doesn’t feel like a flash in the pan type of bubble,” said an ape holder that goes by M Grizz. “It feels like what Yuga Labs is building is a whole new thing we haven’t seen before and honestly that is what is most exciting.”

The BAYC and Cryptopunks are the undisputed kings of the NFT avatar project space. The two projects alone last week printed more than $500 million in sales on the secondary market.

While Cryptopunks, one of the first NFT projects ever minted, is primarily viewed as a store of value, the BAYC is a bit different. Each owner holds intellectual property rights over their ape, and Yuga Labs has turned it into a vehicle for premium street wear that can only be accessed by owners.

And while many are quick to call skyrocketing prices a bubble, experts in the industry aren’t so sure.

“Buying art from Kygo or a piece from Paris Hilton is purely speculative,” said Trevor Geoge, co-founder of RECUR, a NFT service for brands. “Buying a Bored Ape Yacht Club is more than that. Ask any holder … they are obsessed with the physical merch they get. They are thrilled to be a part of the community. What we are seeing now are NFT programs coming into the space with a real sense of community, and road map, and it shows that people care beyond just speculation.”

Since it launched in April, the BAYC and its sister collections, the Bored Ape Kennel Club and the Mutant Ape Yacht Club, have generated more than $600 million in sales.

One of MetaRoark's Bored Apes.

Twitter user MetaRoark owns eight apes, which they purchased for a little more than $1,000 in recent months. They’re comfortably sitting on more than $1 million in digital art, and they’re not selling.

“While I agree these are highly speculative and we are in a massive boom, I also believe we are seeing the formation of a new asset class,” they said. “We have not yet seen mainstream adoption or nearly the full potential from a technological standpoint.”

Why are people buying jpegs of apes and punks for the cost of a house? Making money is certainly part of it. But the most engaged members say NFT projects provide a level of community they didn’t have in their lives.

“The Bored Ape community is really like a family,” said ape owner Swickie. “I now own (virtual) land with people I’ve never met … We just trust each other that way. I can’t think of another scenario where that would be the case.”

Gary Vaynerchuk, best known as Gary Vee, is more skeptical. He said the future of brands like BAYC will depend on what they do with the reams of cash they’ve inhaled through their successful projects.

“Everybody has to decide who are the one, two, three people they believe have the capabilities to build it. The jockey, not the horse pun intended, right?” He said. “Bored Ape Yacht Club is incredible. Are those four founders capable of turning it into the intellectual property it needs to be? We’ll see.”

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run, Creature World and the Adam Bomb Gang currently valued at more than $500 USD.