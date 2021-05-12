Ethereum Creator, Vitalik Buterin, Donates Over $1B to India COVID Relief

Vitalik Buterin has sent massive quantities of "meme coins" that were gifted to him to several charities. Buterin has sent 13,292 ETH worth $54 million, at the time of the transaction, to Givewell, a non-profit organization that evaluates the effectiveness of charities. He sent approximately $336 million worth of ELON to the Methuselah Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to tissue engineering and making "90 the new 50 by 2030."

He gave another 1050 ETH worth over $4.2 million to the AI Safety Organization. Next, he sent 500 ETH and over 50 trillion SHIB worth around $1.14 billion at the time of the transaction to the India Covid-Crypto Relief Fund.

Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder of Polygon and the creator of India's crytpto covid relief fund, thanked Buterin on Twitter.

In total, Buterin gave away over $1.5 billion in crypto donations. While the move seemed exceptionally generous, these transactions caused some of these meme coines to plummet in value and some questioned if he had an ulterior motive. According to Coinmarketcap, SHIB dropped over 38%, ELON took an over 70% hit and AKITA dropped 50% on the news.

Holders of these tokens took a serious hit after the various organizations that received the donations began to liquidate the holdings for more practical use. These coins are new to the ethereum network and have attempted to mimic the rise that Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently experienced, leading to many inexperienced investors flooding in.

The creators of these tokens had sent large quantities to Buterin in hopes that he would hold them. At one point, it was reported that trillions of SHIB worth over $8 billion had been sent to him.

Some have suggested that Buterin's motive could have been brought on by the level of congestion that these new meme coins had caused on the ethereum blockchain, leading to an increase in fees and lack of usability for more serious projects.