Up to 20% of Terror Attacks Funded by Crypto, UN Official Warns

An official from the United Nations sounded the alarm this week when she declared that up to 20% of all terror attacks are now being financed by cryptocurrency, according to an interview with Bloomberg.

"Blockchains, cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding sometimes pose a complex money trail for financial investigators to follow,” Svetlana Martynova, a senior legal officer at the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, told Bloomberg. “Some of these products can enable anonymous cross-border funds transfers."

The number used to stand at 5%, but is now creeping closer to 20%, Martynova points out, indicating the figure has nearly quadrupled. However, most militant groups are unsuccessful using crypto to fundraise for their terror campaigns, with Al-Qaeda or Hamas’ military, the al-Qassam Brigades, being two prominent examples.

Despite the growing popularity of crypto for terror financing, Martynova is not in favor of a ban on crypto and believes terrorists will continue to use cash to evade detection.

“Cash is always king,” she said. “It’s as anonymous as can be, it’s the most difficult to detect in reality.”

Last year, crypto research firm Chainalysis logged $14 billion in crypto crime.