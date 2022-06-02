Prada Launches New Timecapsule NFT Collection

Skip to main content
On Thursday, luxury brand Prada launched 100 NFTs for the Cassius Hirst Timecapsule initiative, joining other high fashion brands like Gucci, Balmain, and Balenciaga in embracing non-fungible tokens in their product lines.

The release of the new apparel-NFT initiative with Gen Z artist Cassius Hirst, the son of Damien Hirst, illustrates the growing mainstream adoption of crypto. Cassius Hirst previously worked with Prada on a new sneaker collaboration.

The luxury brand is airdropping NFTs for free to customers who buy the physical apparel, combining both digital and physical merchandise. The NFTs are designed to match the clothing, featuring a collection of black or white button-down shirts that are designed to correspond with pills colored black or white. According to Prada, the digital collectibles will feature a unique number linked to each shirt.

Last July, artist Damien Hirst also unveiled his first NFT collection, called "The Currency."

The Cassius Hirst Timecapsule initiative is a project with the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a nonprofit cofounded by Prada, Cartier, and LVMH that relies on the Ethereum blockchain.

In January, Prada also unveiled an NFT collection with Adidas. 

Ethereum

