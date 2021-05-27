TheStreet home
Polygon's MATIC Snaps 3-Day Rally, But Bias Remains Bullish

MATIC's price pullback is likely to recharge engines for a stronger move higher.
MATIC's price pullback is likely to recharge engines for a stronger move higher.

Outlook

  • MATIC appears to have formed a bull flag on the hourly chart. A breakout would reinforce the broader bullish bias and allow for progress toward $3. 
  • A flag breakdown may yield a drop to support at $1.70. 
  • Overall bias to remain bullish while the higher low of $0.74 is intact. 

Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Polygon's MATIC token has seen a strong recovery from the recent price crash. The cryptocurrency rose to $2.43 on Wednesday, confirming its third consecutive daily gain. 

However, the upside momentum has weakened in the past several hours, allowing for a low-volume pullback. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency was trading 8% lower at $2.05, according to TradingView. 

But the latest price action could be a temporary bull market consolidation that usually refreshes higher, bringing substantial gains. 

Hourly chart

The current chop has taken the shape of a bull flag similar to the one seen earlier this week. 

The first level of contention on the push higher comes in quickly at $2.32 (flag resistance). A violation there would create room for a rally equivalent to the length of the uptick seen before the formation of the flag. 

Thus, upon breakout, the digital asset would begin looking for a move at least to $3. MATIC hit a record high of $2.70 last week before crashing to $0.74 on Sunday. 

Should the flag resolve to the downside, the attention would shift to the hourly chart 200-candle SMA (simple moving average) at $1.70. 

MATIC faces the risk of a deeper pullback as the hourly chart MACD histogram is flashing negative values, indicating that immediate momentum is to the downside. The hourly chart RSI (relative strength index) has dipped into a bearish territory below 50.

That said, the overall bias remains constructive, as the bullish higher low of $0.74 (May 23 low) remains intact. 

Daily chart

In the last update published on Tuesday, it was noted that MATIC's quick recovery from $0.74 has strengthened the bullish setup. So far, that perspective remains valid. 

Further, the 5- and 10-day SMAs have produced a fresh bullish cross, and the MACD histogram has crossed into the positive territory.

Thus, dips are likely to be short-lived and could end up fueling a move higher to record highs. 

This is a guest post. Investing in cryptocurrencies is speculative and investors should carefully conduct all research and diligence before making trades.

