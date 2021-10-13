Mark Cuban: 'I Think Ethereum Has the Most Upside'

During an interview with CNBC, Mark Cuban was asked what cryptocurrency he thinks is best for beginners. Cuban responded by saying, "as an investment, I think Ethereum has the most upside."

Cuban also mentioned that "Bitcoin is better than gold." He went on to suggest Dogecoin as a "fun" option to learn and experience some of the rich communities that cryptocurrency has to offer.

The Shark Tank star and owner of the Dallas Mavericks is invested in a number of individual cryptocurrencies and has funded and founded full-blown crypto-related projects.

Cuban is the founder and owner of Lazy, an NFT marketplace. He is also an investor in OpenSea, Zapper, Polygon, Arbitrum, SuperRare, ZenLedger and more.

Earlier in the year, Cuban said that he is a holder of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and a number of other altcoins. He has also made his Lazy NFT collection public which showcases hundreds of NFT collectibles.