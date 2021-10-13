    • October 13, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    Mark Cuban: 'I Think Ethereum Has the Most Upside'
    Publish date:

    Mark Cuban: 'I Think Ethereum Has the Most Upside'

    Cuban also noted that "Bitcoin is better than gold."
    Author:

    During an interview with CNBC, Mark Cuban was asked what cryptocurrency he thinks is best for beginners. Cuban responded by saying, "as an investment, I think Ethereum has the most upside."

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    Cuban also mentioned that "Bitcoin is better than gold." He went on to suggest Dogecoin as a "fun" option to learn and experience some of the rich communities that cryptocurrency has to offer.  

    The Shark Tank star and owner of the Dallas Mavericks is invested in a number of individual cryptocurrencies and has funded and founded full-blown crypto-related projects.

    Cuban is the founder and owner of Lazy, an NFT marketplace. He is also an investor in OpenSea, Zapper, Polygon, Arbitrum, SuperRare, ZenLedger and more. 

    Earlier in the year, Cuban said that he is a holder of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and a number of other altcoins. He has also made his Lazy NFT collection public which showcases hundreds of NFT collectibles.

    mark_cuban
    Ethereum

    Mark Cuban: 'I Think Ethereum Has the Most Upside'

    5 minutes ago
    iStock-1321137095
    News

    ViacomCBS Partners With RECUR To Build New NFT Platform

    2 hours ago
    dmitry-demidko-gOHvUWwN-hE-unsplash
    Bitcoin

    United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining

    4 hours ago
    david-troeger-9XzyEzPAHMI-unsplash
    DeFi

    OpenSea Halts Trading On NFT Project, Leaving Worries Of Regulation

    4 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    ARK-Logo-Black-1020x540-1
    Bitcoin

    ARK Invest May Buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Instead of Waiting for SEC

    5 hours ago
    Coinbase logo under a magnifying glass.
    News

    Coinbase To Build NFT Marketplace

    Oct 12, 2021
    Ben Cruikshank (1)
    News

    RIA Platform Offering Advisors Bitcoin Exposure

    Oct 12, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    2560px-Wix.com_website_logo.svg
    News

    Wix To Accept Crypto Payments Through BitPay Partnership

    Oct 12, 2021
    rajeshwar-bachu-K4txLik7pnY-unsplash
    News

    Google Partners With Bakkt Crypto Exchange

    Oct 11, 2021