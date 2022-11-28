Skip to main content
Mark Cuban Says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Should 'Be Afraid of Jail'

Mark Cuban Says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Should 'Be Afraid of Jail'

The Dallas Mavericks' owner said he met with SBF and "thought he was smart."

The Dallas Mavericks' owner said he met with SBF and "thought he was smart."

Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, believes that crypto is not going anywhere, but suggested that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried might be heading to a correctional facility. 

“I don’t know all the details, but if I were him, I’d be afraid of going to jail for a long time,” Cuban told TMZ. "I talked to the guy and thought he was smart.. I had no idea he was going to take other people's money and put it to his personal use."

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

Cuban has been an ardent proponent of crypto, in the past claiming popular memecoin Dogecoin was "real money" and the "strongest" medium of exchange. However, in recent months he has generated controversy for his role promoting now bankrupt crypto lender Voyager. 

"Cuban and [Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich]... went to great lengths to use their experience as investors to dupe millions of Americans into investing — in many cases, their life savings — into the deceptive Voyager platform and purchasing Voyager earn program accounts, which are unregistered securities," the class-action lawsuit says. "As a result, over 3.5 million Americans have now all but lost over $5 billion in cryptocurrency assets." 

Cuban, who is an Ethereum maximalist, also doubled down on his belief that the FTX collapse will not be a death knell for the crypto industry. "Separate the signal from the noise," Cuban said. "There's been a lot of people making a lot of mistakes, but it doesn't change the underlying value."

AdobeStock_460911697_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

Mark Cuban Says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Should 'Be Afraid of Jail'

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_286536398_Editorial_Use_Only (1)
News

Binance Begins Process of Revealing Proof of Reserves, but Liabilities Remain Undisclosed

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_548367206_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Crypto Lender Genesis Under Regulatory Probe in Multiple U.S. States

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_525401467_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Blockchain.com CEO: Your Only Job in Crypto is to ‘Survive’

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_459746726_Editorial_Use_Only
News

FTX and Alameda Research Collapse and File for Bankruptcy, SBF Resigns

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_241110881
News

Global Crypto Markets Lose Over $100 Billion After FTX Debacle

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_221597436
News

White House After FTX Collapse: Crypto 'Risks Harming Everyday Americans'

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_434800494
News

FTX's Terms of Service Bar Company From Seizing User's Crypto, Lawyers Say

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_460911697_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Sam Bankman-Fried Shuts Down Alameda and Apologizes for String of Mistakes At FTX

By Sabrina Toppa