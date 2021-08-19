Big Money Managers Move into Grayscale's $ETHE

More big money investment managers added exposure to Ethereum in the second quarter despite a mixed quarter for the cryptocurrency, SEC filings show.

As of this writing, 26 investment managers reported Grayscale Ethereum Trust in their portfolios in Q2, up two from Q1. It was a wild quarter for both Ethereum (ETH) and Grayscale’s $ETHE, which generally trades alongside it. While ETH hit record highs in early May, it spent the rest of the quarter tumbling, before making an August recovery.

Among the new firms holding ETHE is Cleveland-based Parkwood LLC, which reported more than 189,000 shares of ETHE. Parkwood did not return a request for comment. Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management added 82,867 shares of $ETHE, bringing its total to more than 721,000, according to its latest SEC 13-F filing.

Investment managers with holdings valued at more than $100 million are required to report them to the SEC on a quarterly basis. While the data isn’t perfect, it can be a window into how large financial institutions are betting on cryptocurrency.

The stats on Bitcoin aren’t as strong. Though many added to their reported holdings, only 56 managers reported exposure to Bitcoin, primarily through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. That’s down from 73 in Q1 — though some of the drop could be due to managers falling below the reporting threshold.

Here, too, Wood’s Ark looms large. Ark reported an increase of 881,842 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ($GBTC) from Q1 to Q2. Their Q2 SEC filing reported 9.5 million shares of $GBTC, which as of this writing is valued at approximately $345 million.