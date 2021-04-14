Gold-Backed Stablecoin xbullion Brings On Wall Street Bear David Tice

Instead of pitting crypto against gold, David Tice's latest endeavor combines the two in a token.

Long-time Wall Street bear David Tice's latest crypto venture is starting to gain some traction.

Tice, a frequent talking head on CNBC, has taken an advisory role at xbullion, an emerging gold-backed stablecoin. Word is that Tice, based in Dallas, has in recent weeks been pushing the regulatory paperwork to get xbullion set up in the U.S.

The next step: shopping the stablecoin to U.S.-based exchanges.

Each token is secured by 1 gram of 9999/LBMA physical gold, according to a document shared with Crypto Investor. xbullion says that the physical gold is directly owned by the token holder and secured in "best-in-class geo-dispersed vaults."

The document goes on to explain there's no minimum purchase and that each token can be fractionalized to 8 decimal places. But there is a 1,000-token minimum to redeem the crypto for actual gold.

In short: Don't expect to buy 0.00000001 token and redeem it for some gold dust.

Investors will need enough tokens for one kilo of gold - the spot price of which is currently north of $50,000 - before they can redeem them for the real thing.

xbullion is based in Sydney and is run by CEO David Lightfoot, who previously co-founded Australian OTC trading desk and crypto custodian Digital Reserve.

The stablecoin uses the Ethereum ERC-20 Token standard. Malca-Amit in Singapore, Baird & Co. in London and Jaggards in Sydney will be its custodian service providers.