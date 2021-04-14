Gold-Backed Stablecoin xbullion Brings On Wall Street Bear David Tice

Gold-Backed Stablecoin xbullion Brings Wall Street's David Tice Aboard
Long-time Wall Street bear David Tice's latest crypto venture is starting to gain some traction.
Tice, a frequent talking head on CNBC, has taken an advisory role at xbullion, an emerging gold-backed stablecoin. Word is that Tice, based in Dallas, has in recent weeks been pushing the regulatory paperwork to get xbullion set up in the U.S.
The next step: shopping the stablecoin to U.S.-based exchanges.
Each token is secured by 1 gram of 9999/LBMA physical gold, according to a document shared with Crypto Investor. xbullion says that the physical gold is directly owned by the token holder and secured in "best-in-class geo-dispersed vaults."
The document goes on to explain there's no minimum purchase and that each token can be fractionalized to 8 decimal places. But there is a 1,000-token minimum to redeem the crypto for actual gold.
In short: Don't expect to buy 0.00000001 token and redeem it for some gold dust.
Investors will need enough tokens for one kilo of gold - the spot price of which is currently north of $50,000 - before they can redeem them for the real thing.
xbullion is based in Sydney and is run by CEO David Lightfoot, who previously co-founded Australian OTC trading desk and crypto custodian Digital Reserve.
The stablecoin uses the Ethereum ERC-20 Token standard. Malca-Amit in Singapore, Baird & Co. in London and Jaggards in Sydney will be its custodian service providers.
Long-time Wall Street bear David Tice's latest crypto venture is starting to gain some traction.
Tice, a frequent talking head on CNBC, has taken an advisory role at xbullion, an emerging gold-backed stablecoin. Word is that Tice, based in Dallas, has in recent weeks been pushing the regulatory paperwork to get xbullion set up in the U.S. Subscribe for full article
Get Access to Our Exclusive Content
Already subscribed? Log In