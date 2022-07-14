GameStop NFT Marketplace Already Boasts Higher Sales than Coinbase NFT in First Two Days

This week, U.S. video game retailer GameStop launched its own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace that pledges to return "power to the players" through low transaction fees. Surprisingly, GameStop's NFT marketplace is already boasting some success — it has almost double the all-time trading volume of rival Coinbase's digital marketplace.

GameStop has recorded nearly $3.5 million in trading volume for the top 50 collections, and likely boasts a higher figure for the marketplace's overall trading volume, according to Decrypt. Coinbase’s marketplace only has a trading volume of approximately $1.8 million.

On Monday, Gamestop, the world's largest video game retailer, said that it was now offering a core platform for gaming NFTs, which customers will be able to buy in the future along with other digital collectibles. Currently, only artwork NFTs are available on the platform, which relies on the Ethereum Mainnet and the layer-2 scaling solution Loopring.

"GameStop NFT is a platform for discovering, collecting, creating, and trading unique digital assets known as NFTs from creators, communities, and global brands around the world," the company said. "GameStop NFT makes use of blockchain technology, building on the Ethereum Network’s Layer 2 infrastructure. GameStop NFT is a self-custodial marketplace, meaning users truly own their digital assets."

The marketplace is currently in beta mode and not open to all creators and artists, but the company is inviting people to apply to receive an invitation.

One of the main drawbacks, however, is that customers cannot buy, trade, or sell NFTs that were minted outside the platform, though users still have the capability of seeing NFTs in their wallet bought on other platforms.