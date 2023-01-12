Game of Thrones' NFTs Widely Lampooned on Social Media

Across the world, NFTs account for 60% of digital art, despite recent turmoil plaguing the market. During the recent crypto winter, NFT collections have continued to be released, from Donald Trump’s NFT trading cards to Starbucks' NFTs.

On the heels of these trends, Warner Bros unveiled a Game of Thrones (GoT) Hero Box NFT collection that sold out in a mere seven hours — despite quickly garnering criticism for “poorly-drawn” characters and “salad fingers” (yes - use your imagination). Adding to the problems was how onerously long it took to mint or deliver the NFTs to their owners.

“The Game of Thrones experience has been a long time coming,” the CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s, Jeff Marsilio, said about the sale.

The Game of Thrones NFTs were sold at a floor price of 0.079 ETH on the digital collectibles marketplace Nifty, with 3,450 NFTs sold ahead of the launch and 1,500 during the public sale.

“Our teams have diligently worked together to create an interactive collecting experience for Game of Thrones fans to continue their journey and live within the beloved series," Marsilio said. "We are thrilled to introduce more fanatics into the digital collectibles and Web3 industry.”

As of Wednesday, the debut NFT collection ranks 13th in sales, generating $506,673 in 1-day sale volume.

A second series of Game of Thrones’ NFTs will be announced soon on OpenSea, according to the company.