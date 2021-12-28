Ethereum Price Dips Below $4,000, As Whales Increasingly Dump ETH

The world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH), has seen a wave of whales dumping the crypto, leading to the lowest number of Ethereum addresses holding at least 1,000 Ether in four years, according to Cointelegraph.

As of Monday, only 6,292 Ethereum addresses were holding at least 1,000 ETH, blockchain data analytics firm Glassnode reported. This is the smallest count since April 2017, and illustrates a decline from this January, when more than 7,200 addresses had 1,000 ETH at the token's year-to-date peak.

Wallets with more than 1,000 ETH (or $3.92 million) are considered "whales."

Likewise, the number of whales holding 10,000 ETH (equivalent to approximately $39.20 million) has seen a nearly 5% dip this year, plummeting from around 1,200 in June to around 1,150 today.

On Tuesday, Ether reached an intraday low of $3,880, illustrating its ongoing challenges staying above $4,000. Ether has plunged by more than 3% in a correction that started on December 23.

It is possible for Ether’s price to dip further in the future, such as reaching $3,200 in one worst case scenario.

Ether's price rally this year has largely been driven by investors who hold Ether in small numbers.

On Monday, Glassnode recorded an all-time high for the number of Ethereum addresses logging a balance above zero, reaching more than 71.23 million.

The number of wallets with at least 0.01 ETH also spiked, reaching 20.31 million.

Glassnode's data showed a nearly twofold increase in the number of addresses holding at least 0.1 Ether (~$400), reaching 6.44 million this week.