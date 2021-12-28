Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Subscribe
    Ethereum Price Dips Below $4,000, As Whales Increasingly Dump ETH
    Publish date:

    Ethereum Price Dips Below $4,000, As Whales Increasingly Dump ETH

    The number of whales holding 10,000 ETH has seen a nearly 5% dip this year.
    Author:

    Tim Reckmann, Flickr

    The number of whales holding 10,000 ETH has seen a nearly 5% dip this year.

    The world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH), has seen a wave of whales dumping the crypto, leading to the lowest number of Ethereum addresses holding at least 1,000 Ether in four years, according to Cointelegraph.

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    As of Monday, only 6,292 Ethereum addresses were holding at least 1,000 ETH, blockchain data analytics firm Glassnode reported. This is the smallest count since April 2017, and illustrates a decline from this January, when more than 7,200 addresses had 1,000 ETH at the token's year-to-date peak.

    Wallets with more than 1,000 ETH (or $3.92 million) are considered "whales."

    Likewise, the number of whales holding 10,000 ETH (equivalent to approximately $39.20 million) has seen a nearly 5% dip this year, plummeting from around 1,200 in June to around 1,150 today.

    On Tuesday, Ether reached an intraday low of $3,880, illustrating its ongoing challenges staying above $4,000. Ether has plunged by more than 3% in a correction that started on December 23.

    It is possible for Ether’s price to dip further in the future, such as reaching $3,200 in one worst case scenario.

    Ether's price rally this year has largely been driven by investors who hold Ether in small numbers.

    On Monday, Glassnode recorded an all-time high for the number of Ethereum addresses logging a balance above zero, reaching more than 71.23 million.

    The number of wallets with at least 0.01 ETH also spiked, reaching 20.31 million.

    Glassnode's data showed a nearly twofold increase in the number of addresses holding at least 0.1 Ether (~$400), reaching 6.44 million this week. 

    Ethereum coin on circuit board.
    Ethereum

    Ethereum Price Dips Below $4,000, As Whales Increasingly Dump ETH

    just now
    bitcoin-dominance-vs-market-cap
    News

    Only 1.3 Million Bitcoin Still Circulating on Crypto Exchanges

    Dec 24, 2021
    dmitri-balyasny-bitcoin-crypto
    News

    Equity Hedge Fund Founder Launching Crypto Firm

    Dec 16, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Bob Ross
    News

    New Platform Merges Collectibles, NFTs

    Dec 15, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    maxim-hopman-fiXLQXAhCfk-unsplash (2)
    News

    New Crypto VC Fund Shows Market With Few Signs of Cooling

    Dec 13, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    matrixport-singapore
    News

    Binance to Close Its Trading Platform In Singapore

    Dec 13, 2021
    chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash (1)
    News

    Crypto Derivatives Maintain Strong Demand, Exec Says

    Dec 9, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash (1)
    News

    Inside The Bidding War For ErisX

    Dec 7, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    nasa-Q1p7bh3SHj8-unsplash (1)
    News

    Crypto Exchange Huobi Launching First Fund of Funds

    Nov 30, 2021
    Member Exclusive