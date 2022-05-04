Elon Musk's Twitter Profile Picture Changes to Bored Apes Collage

On Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who last month staged a controversial takeover bid for Twitter — changed his Twitter profile picture to that of a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collage.

The prominent BAYC non-fungible token collection has generated more than $1 billion in NFT sales, with celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Jimmy Fallon scooping up their own apes. However, there is no indication yet that Musk himself is part of the club.

Accompanying the simian graphics was a Tweet from Musk declaring the goods as inherently "fungible," or mutually interchangeable.

The NFT collage image used by Musk was designed by Michael Bouhanna, the Co-Head of Digital Art at Sotheby's, who censured the billionaire for taking his work without credit: “As much [as] I admire your work I’d like you to remove your PFP that I created for our Sotheby’s sale. Or you credit me,” Bouhanna Tweeted. “Happy to send you the original file minted with the buyer approval.”

The token ApeCoin, which is used for the BAYC, spiked nearly 20% in price after Musk changed his profile picture to the Bored Apes, reaching a price of $17.49.

Yuga Labs, the creators of BAYC, recently unveiled the Otherside metaverse and began minting NFTs for Otherdeeds, or virtual land in the metaverse, only to create issues for the Ethereum blockchain network, which experienced high gas fees and public criticism.