Bitwise DeFi Index Fund Attracts Over $30 Million in Two Weeks

It's the asset manager's fastest growing fund.
Author:
Publish date:

Nick Chong, Unsplash

The index fund provider Bitwise says a new fund designed to capture interest in decentralized finance, or DeFi, has become its fastest growing product ever. 

Bitwise's DeFi Crypto Index fund has attracted $32.5 million from investors since it launched just over two weeks ago according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission submitted March 2. 

The funds came from 262 investors, according to the filing. The Bitwise product is only open to accredited investors through private placements. 

Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan said the rate of investment in the DeFi fund is showing "no signs of slowing," CoinDesk reported

"It's rare to attract hundreds of new investors in the first few weeks that a fund is on the market," Hougan said.  

Decentralized finance has exploded in the last year. Funds locked in DeFi protocols went from $1 billion a year ago to about $40 billion today, according to data provider DeFi Pulse

Decentralized finance protocols allow users to borrow, lend and generate yield from their crypto assets. Users can also trade in a decentralized way, depositing their assets into pools that exist on blockchains and then buying or selling against them. Proponents say DeFi cuts out intermediaries endemic to traditional markets. 

The protocols with the most assets locked are Maker, Compound and Aave, with about $15 billion collectively. They are all built on the Ethereum blockchain. All three feature on the Bitwise index. 

DeFi has begun to attract the attention of asset managers. London based CoinShares has worked with a DeFi community called Index Coop to issue an Ethereum token that mimics its gold and cryptocurrencies product. 

Bitwise is also working to expand access to its funds. It has filed with regulators to allow its bitcoin fund to be traded over-the-counter. Bitwise said its funds had more than $1 billion under management in February. 

