Skip to main content
Axie Infinity's CEO Transferred Tokens Worth $3 Million Before Disclosing Ronin Hack

Axie Infinity's CEO Transferred Tokens Worth $3 Million Before Disclosing Ronin Hack

Over $600 million worth of assets were drained from the Ethereum sidechain this spring.

Over $600 million worth of assets were drained from the Ethereum sidechain this spring.

After massively popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity's Ronin network, a blockchain bridge, was hacked this spring, a Sky Mavis CEO moved $3 million of tokens before letting the public know that over $600 million worth of assets were drained from the Ethereum sidechain. 

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

This past week, he labeled allegations of insider trading as "baseless and false."

AdobeStock_499014901_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

Axie Infinity's CEO Transferred Tokens Worth $3 Million Before Disclosing Ronin Hack

By Sabrina Toppa14 seconds ago
gbtc-bitcoin-exposure-q2
News

Almost 75% of Companies Plan to Offer Crypto Payment Methods Soon

By Sabrina Toppa10 minutes ago
AdobeStock_205865912
News

FBI Takes Back $500,000 from North Korean Hackers

By Sabrina ToppaJul 21, 2022 11:14 AM EDT
AdobeStock_370371071
News

Singaporean Crypto Exchange Zipmex Halts Withdrawals Thanks to 'Volatile Market'

By Sabrina ToppaJul 21, 2022 3:46 AM EDT
AdobeStock_204722002
News

Binance Gets $3 Million Fine for Not Being Registered in the Netherlands

By Sabrina ToppaJul 19, 2022 3:32 AM EDT
AdobeStock_441374191
News

Russia Imposes a Ban on Paying for Things With Crypto or NFTs

By Sabrina ToppaJul 18, 2022 10:36 AM EDT
AdobeStock_310879619_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

GameStop NFT Marketplace Already Boasts Higher Sales than Coinbase NFT in First Two Days

By Sabrina ToppaJul 14, 2022 11:29 AM EDT
AdobeStock_457013561_Editorial_Use_Only
News

UN Report Tells Low-Income Countries to Ban Crypto Ads and Register All Crypto Wallets

By Sabrina ToppaJul 14, 2022 9:56 AM EDT
Twinkcoin-crypto-1000x600
News

Hostess Unveils Crypto-Themed Twinkies As Crypto Markets Tumble

By Sabrina ToppaJul 14, 2022 9:32 AM EDT