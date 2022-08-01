Axie Infinity's CEO Transferred Tokens Worth $3 Million Before Disclosing Ronin Hack

After massively popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity's Ronin network, a blockchain bridge, was hacked this spring, a Sky Mavis CEO moved $3 million of tokens before letting the public know that over $600 million worth of assets were drained from the Ethereum sidechain.

This past week, he labeled allegations of insider trading as "baseless and false."