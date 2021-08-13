Cathie Wood's Ark Leads Pack Adding to Grayscale Ethereum Holdings

Three of the largest holders of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) added to or held their positions steady, new filings to the SEC show.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management added 82,867 shares of $ETHE, bringing its total to more than 721,000, according to its latest SEC 13-F filing — hardly surprising given Wood’s overall bullishness on crypto. The shares were worth more than $21 million as of this writing.

Ark did not respond to a request for comment.

Rothschild Investment Corp., meanwhile, added modestly to its holdings, acquiring another 13,000 shares to bring its total to more than 279,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisors Trust, held pat with about 114,000 shares of $ETHE.

And it's worth noting these holdings were reported before Ethereum’s recent bull run, following its recent ‘London’ fork, which activated Ethereum’s deflationary mechanism, among other things.

Last quarter, 23 groups with at least $100 million in holdings reported exposure to Ethereum in some form. Firms required to submit a 13-F filing still have another few days to report, and we’re already up to 19.

They are, in no particular order: Hellman Jordan Management, Rain Capital Management, Kingfisher Capital, Horrell Capital Management, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisors Trust, tru Independence, Edge Wealth Management, Tradition Wealth Management, Rothschild Investment Corp., AlphaMark Advisors, Kovack Advisors, NVWM, FNY Investment Advisors, First Horizon Advisors, Private Capital Group and IFP Advisors.

The same cannot, so far, be said for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. SEC filings for Q2 show just 41 firms have reported some exposure to the asset thus far, down considerably from the 73 that reported last quarter.

Firms have until Aug. 15 to report.