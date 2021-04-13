Crypto Investor: Crypto Hedge Fund Vet To Head Up Tendermint's Flagship NFT Creation Engine

The NFT creation engine, Pylons, marks the first incubation investment Tendermint has made via its new VC arm, Tendermint Ventures. The hire was first reported by Crypto Investor last week.

Cosmos blockchain developer Tendermint has tapped Michael Sofaer to head its flagship NFT creation engine, Pylons, Crypto Investor has learned.

Pylons marks the first startup backed by Tendermint’s nascent venture-capital (VC) arm, Tendermint Ventures.

Before joining Catalist in ‘19, Sofaer spent a couple of years as CTO of Brian Kelly Capital, a New York hedge fund firm trading crypto assets.

Sofaer, based in the New York area, joined Tendermint in mid-March, where he holds the title of director of NFTs, a source confirms via Telegram. Sofaer, a veteran quant, most recently headed up progressive alt-data firm Catalist’s software engineering efforts. He had worked for the D.C.-based Catalist since March ‘19.

Pylons co-founder, Zoe Seccull, is a crypto VC and fundraising vet. Based in Germany, she has most recently been working as head of investor relations at Iconic Funds.

The end goal for Pylons: act as a creation engine for NFTs built on the Cosmos blockchain. Sofaer has already begun to drop some feelers with pro sports leagues as a potential Pylons big-name partner.

The word from industry participants: Sofaer and Seccull will remain with Tendermint for at least two years and perhaps longer. Seccull in the meantime has been tasked with raising additional slugs of VC capital for Pylons as Tendermint incubates the startup.

NBA Topshot, anyone? Bueller? Bueller?