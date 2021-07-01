Mobile Crypto Payments Firm Telcoin Raises $10m Round to Fuel Expansion

TelX, which includes SMS Network and TELxchange, will launch on the Polygon Network

Telcoin, a Singapore-based wireless network payments firm, has closed a $10-million angel investment round that will fuel two new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, Crypto Investor has learned.

Parker Spann, Telcoin's vice president of strategy, said the venture capital funding will enable a "V3" version of the company's product line that will enable further expansion.

Telcoin's V3 includes the Send Money Smarter (SMS) Network, a new money transfer platform, and TELxchange, which uses the TEL token as its exchange and reserve asset.

Telcoin also plans to expand its coverage area to include the U.S., Singapore and Australia as sending markets and plans to add more later this year.

The company, founded in 2017, enables money transfers over telecommunications networks with its Ethereum-based TEL. Its market cap rose 28% to nearly $1.7 billion and trading volumes were up 140% in the last 24 hours.

TelX, the DeFi home of SMS Network and TELxchange, will launch on the Polygon Network, formerly known as the Matic. It's an Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution that enables blockchain interoperability. In short, it helps connect different blockchain networks.

Spann said that when the SMS Network launches, it will lower Telcoin's fiat remittance service fees, which currently hover around 2.5%.

"When the SMS Network goes live, I can say that fees will be a fraction of our current “fiat rail” rate and, most importantly," he said, "users will have the ability to capture between 0.04% to 0.30% of [Forex] fees depending on the currency pair."

Telcoin made crypto legislation news earlier this year when a Nebraska bill Telcoin CEO Paul Neuner helped write, the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act (LB649), became law.

It enables the creation of state-chartered "digital asset banks." The banks can either be standalone institutions or departments set up within existing institutions. The state will begin accepting and processing applications in September.

"The next step for Telcoin is to apply for the charter, and we expect to be first in line," Neuner said at the time of the bill's signing in late May.