Crypto Firm Stellar Is Moving Money Worldwide 'As Quickly as Possible'

This week, senior reporter Stacy Elliott spoke to Lisa Nestor, senior director of enterprise ecosystem at Stellar Development Foundation. The SDF is the nonprofit org providing funding to projects on the Stellar network. That ecosystem includes Circle, Wyre, Fireblocks, AirTM and BitGo. You can find Nestor on Twitter.

We last talked right before the Strike and El Salvador news was announced at Bitcoin 2021. You were saying then that cross-border payments and remittances are among the main uses for Stellar. How does the El Salvador news change things?

It's not just about the technology of how you deliver a remittance, but there's kind of some deep monetary policy baked into that. On the SDF (Stellar Development Foundation) side, you know, I think we’re agnostic to what value is being sent and what value is being delivered. What's important to us is that we're connecting the various networks and monetary systems that people value and care about, and helping to move that value or exchange that value as quickly as possible. And, you know, as cheaply as possible and as easily as possible.

We have Bitcoin issued on Stellar. It's actively used in native Stellar wallets and applications. The same goes for USDC, ETH, a lot of local currencies that have been issued as stable coins by local regulated institutions, whether that's Argentina, Tanzania, or the Philippines. And so what we care about is really just making sure that that value can move around the world as efficiently as possible, and that people have the most kind of flexibility and opportunity and how they can access that value or what they can do with it. So I think the, you know, to some extent like Strike and ourselves have very similar goals, but I think obviously Strike has a much deeper opinion about what money should exist in the world. And so I think that's where we differ.

Tell me about the different regions where you're seeing the most interest or lots of onboarding activity.

Latin America and Africa, as well as more recently the U.S. – those have been kind of the big organic areas of growth. So, in Africa in particular, you know we were seeing a lot of activity, particularly from West Africa and Nigeria, throughout 2020.

That said early in 2021, there were some regulatory changes in Nigeria, specifically, that just slowed down our operations. I think companies and partners, they're still trying to assess how to facilitate payments in a compliant way and also understand exactly what the regulatory landscape means for their business right now. But, in general, we've seen really exciting pockets of development in West Africa, East Africa, and South Africa.

What kinds of projects are using Stellar in Africa?

We've been lucky to meet entrepreneurs like ClickPesa, who are based out of Tanzania and operate in Tanzania and Kenya. They're focused on serving, small and medium enterprises in those regions, specifically around, billing and international payments. They built out a really tailored, seamless cross-border payment platform for these businesses, and you know seeing those types of projects is exciting and I think it's really just the beginning.

I think what's also exciting is seeing these various companies from you know very different regions of Africa, through the Stellar ecosystem, network and meet each other. And, you know, maybe it wasn't on their roadmap, but why not introduce more inter-Africa payments to their clients since they're all connected on Stellar, you know.

What is your crypto origin story? How did you get into cross-border payments and financial accessibility?

My story is that I was very not crypto. As my entryway, my first job out of college was as a Peace Corps volunteer. And so I spent two years in Mauritania in West Africa, and I worked on financial inclusion projects in my village. Essentially, there was no bank. The closest bank was an hour away, and that might as well be 10 hours away in Mauritania. And so, you know, we realized that there was a lot of appetite and demand for some kind of savings and lending products in our village. So we set up a 30-member savings and lending association, and it was just like a super, super exciting experience for me to see how we could create our own system to manage capital within our community.

I was pretty hooked at that point. So after Peace Corps, I ended up taking a job in India for three years, where I was leading research studies that were evaluating various financial inclusion products and trying to assess if they had an impact – like does access to microcredit actually impact caloric intake or days in school? What about savings or insurance? I was just very interested in access to financial systems and infrastructure and these types of things.

I eventually went to UCLA for grad school where I met a professor of finance who shared my interest, and we worked together for two years just kind of throwing around ideas about projects we wanted to do. And in the meantime, he had started advising for Stellar. This was back in 2015 or 2016. And so, yeah, I would say like pretty much within a year, he said to me like I've got these folks you need to meet. I think you're gonna really like what they're trying to do, and I met Jed [McCaleb], and I had no idea what blockchain was a cryptocurrency was but the idea of kind of creating open-source, digital financial infrastructure that anyone could access I immediately got it and the rest is history, as they say.