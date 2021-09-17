Chart: Solana Still Dropping After Tuesday Outage

September 17, 2021
Chart: Solana Price Still Sliding After Tuesday Outage

Chart: Solana Price Still Sliding After Tuesday Outage

The abrupt growing pains have put a chill on the SOL token's price
The abrupt growing pains have put a chill on the SOL token's price

After an otherwise stellar Q3, the last two weeks have been rough for Solana (SOL). 

The SOL token price was down 11.4% from its all-time high of $191.04 per share when Crypto Investor first ran a chart in its newsletter on Wednesday. By Friday, the price was $152.47, down 20.2% from its high.

Yesterday, DYN, the DNS provider for the Solana block explorer and other Solana domains and endpoints experienced an outage. The Solana Status Twitter account noted that the outage did not impact the blockchain.

On Tuesday morning, engineers were investigating an issue that was causing “intermittent instability” on the Solana mainnet beta. That eventually led to denials of service and validators having to potentially restart. Practically speaking, that means the network went hours without being able to process transactions.

The Solana Status site has since categorized the more than 17-hour outage as a major outage that lasted until the very early morning on Wednesday. 

In a thread on Wednesday, the Solana Status account explained that engineers had deployed a fix to make the network more resilient when there are a lot of transactions being processed. 

Although it’s unclear whether the two are related, the problem is similar to “performance degradation” reported on Sept 2. The Solana Status Twitter account reported the network had recovered later that day, but that the root cause was still being diagnosed. 

