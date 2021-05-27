Why Is Solana So Buzzy Right Now?

If you step on Crypto Twitter these days, you won’t be there long before someone mentions Solana.

The high-speed blockchain had its native token, SOL, listed on Coinbase Pro this week, which now boasts a near $8 billion market cap, collectively. Huge cash infusions are coming into the network.

Just this week, Meltem Demoirs’ CoinShares announced it would be starting a node on the network.

Why the surge in interest? According to Solana Labs COO Raj Gokal, it’s because they’ve already solved many of the problems and scaling issues other blockchains, like Ethereum, are struggling with.

He pointed to dApps already running on its network like crypto exchange Serum, music service Audius and Kin, which recently migrated more than 50 million accounts to Solana.

“All that is happening, and the network is performing as advertised, continuing to be fast and cheap and scalable,” Gokal said. “What people are realizing as they use these applications is that it’s live, it's performant, it's cheap, it's scalable, and it's ready today.”

Proof of History

What Gokal says sets Solana apart from its competitors is that they’ve solved for time.

“The hardest problem in blockchain is effectively what the team focused on solving,” Gokal said.

Solana utilizes what it calls proof-of-history, which as the name suggests, creates a historical record of not only what occurs on the blockchain, but when it does.

This differs from more common proof-of-work and proof-of-stake blockchains, which require network validators to talk to one another and provide multiple network confirmations to agree that time has passed.

According to founder Anatoly Yakovenko, on Solana each validator maintains its own internal clock using SHA-256, a sequential-hashing verifiable delay function.

“Proof of History presents a fundamental move forward in the structure of blockchain networks in regards to speed and capacity,” Yakovenko wrote.

One result? A much faster, cheaper network. Solana claims to be able to process more than 65,000 transactions a second with a block time of 400 ms.

“I think in the first few years there was a lot of skepticism about whether the network could perform as the team described it because the claims were pretty outlandish,” Gokal said. “And now, especially with big institutions like Coinbase supporting and integrating with (Solana), a lot more folks are taking notice.”

Ethereum, by contrast, is currently only able to process between 10 and 20. Through the implementation of Ethereum 2.0, that number is expected to grow to several thousand, but upgrades remain months away at minimum.

Solana is here now, and Gokal said people are taking note.

“Everywhere where Ethereum exists and is accepted, everywhere that ERC 20 tokens exist and are accepted, I expect that that the Solana network will penetrate those same places, and it's been happening pretty fast,” he said.