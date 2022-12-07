Seeing A Bargain, Goldman Sachs Eyeing Crypto Businesses for Acquisition

Goldman Sachs is on a shopping spree to scoop up embattled crypto businesses that have been impacted by the implosion of FTX.

Mathew McDermott, Goldman Sachs' head of crypto, told Reuters that the collapse of FTX negatively impacted the crypto market, but blockchain remains robust: “It's definitely set the market back in terms of sentiment, there's absolutely no doubt of that," McDermott said. "FTX was a poster child in many parts of the ecosystem. But to reiterate, the underlying technology continues to perform."

"We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly," he said. Despite the crypto winter and turbulent market, the company said it is willing to invest "tens of millions" in crypto.

It’s not clear yet which firms in particular the investment bank is looking to acquire; however, in the past, Goldman Sachs had invested in crypto firms like CertiK, TRM Labs, Elwood Technologies and Coin Metrics.

Last month, the company announced a crypto data service with financial company MSCI and crypto firm Coin Metrics to better categorize crypto coins and tokens to help investors navigate the market. Goldman Sachs hopes to help hedge funds and other institutional investors analyze crypto more effectively for investment.