TV Networks Look to Hire For First NFT Strategies

Networks jumping in as stars like Ashton Kutcher launch crypto projects without them

Scripted television and NFTs may be a new sector to watch, if network hiring is anything to go by.

A pair of television jobs listing developing an NFT strategy as a goal hit LinkedIn last week as the entertainment industry continues to tiptoe into the space.

All Elite Wrestling, owned by Warner Media, listed a director-level position to manage programming as the series expands. According to the listing, part of the job would entail expanding AEW Wrestling into NFTs, among other emerging sectors.

NFTs are also listed as a planned new venture in an associate manager position at A+E Networks, which is also looking to bring new revenue streams to its intellectual property. A+E Networks includes television properties like A&E, the History Channel, Lifetime and ViceTV.

Neither WarnerMedia nor A+E returned requests for comment.

The hires also come amid a tide propelling NFT usage into the television industry more broadly. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Vitalilk Buterin launched the framework for a television series about stoned cats featuring a star-studded cast that will only be able to be watched by its NFT holders. Similar efforts are also underway.

The purpose of the show is to run an experiment to see if content creators can connect directly to a fanbase rather than needing a production company.

"We believe that content creators and fans should be able to connect and trade art directly without all the bureaucratic bullshit, to put it *bluntly,*" says the about section of the site.

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run and Cool Cats currently valued at more than $500 USD.