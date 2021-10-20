Republic Capital Talks Strategy For Its New Crypto Seed Fund

Republic Capital, the private venture arm of crowd equity platform Republic, last week launched a $60 million seed fund.

R/Crypto Fund I will focus on investing in the tokens of early-stage crypto companies, fintech and deep tech, fund manager Boris Revsin told Crypto Investor. Revsin joined affiliate Republic Labs in 2018 where he focused on private wealth, family offices and institutional LPs. Last year he became the head of Republic Capital.

The new seed fund, the first for Republic Capital, got its start because clients wanted to see the crowd equity platform take a more hands-on approach with early-stage blockchain companies.

“Our strategy has been to invest really early and leverage the ecosystem to support these companies as they move through their early stages,” Revsin said.

One of the fund’s earliest investments has been Star Atlas, a metaverse-based space exploration game. Its ATLAS token, which can be used in-game and on NFT marketplaces, has reached a market cap of $191 million since it launched last month.

Another early investment, Avalanche, is a layer-one platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and custom networks. It uses a three-chain approach to avoid the high gas fees and growing pains seen on Ethereum. Its X-Chain acts as an exchange for its native AVAX tokens, the C-Chain hosts smart contracts and dApps and the P-Chain manages network validators and subnets.

Republic Capital co-led the funding round with Three Arrows Capital and Polychain Capital.

Revsin said the idea is to find these companies right before they “go parabolic,” making sure they have connections to the right partners, services and people to scale.

“We actively seek out technologists who have extremely strong engineering backgrounds. The challenge for a crypto founder is unlike traditional startups that stay private for a long time, you have to be out there and build community,” he said. “You almost have to put on the hat of a public company CEO and that’s not a skillset most people have coming into this space. But you still see these companies raise billions overnight.”