RECUR Raises $50M, Will Launch NFT Collectibles With Pac-12

RECUR, a white glove NFT service for brands, is starting the week off with a bang.

The company raised $50 million at a $333 million valuation led by DIGITAL, a metaverse investment platform from Mark Daniel and Benjamin Milstein, backed financially by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who will join their board.

RECUR also announced an official partnership with the NCAA football's PAC-12 conference to launch NFTU.com, a marketplace for digital collectibles. CEOs Trevor George and Zach Bruch are promising an NBA Top Shot-like experience, with NFT collectible video highlights from current and past seasons.

"It will include much more than just video highlights, it will include collectible mascots, logos, wearables, and more," Bruch said. "Fans should also expect a much more immersive experience. Colleges have 100x the tradition and culture [of] a basketball team. There are campuses, traditions, songs, colors, infamous rivalries, and much more."

The partnership with the NCAA would be one of the first large tests of its new licensing program that allows amateur athletes to make money off their likeness. RECUR said players' highlights will be individually licensed and the athlete will make royalties off any sale of their collectibles in perpetuity.

"We are thrilled to be leading the way in collegiate sport content licensing for NFTs," said PAC-12 Networks Senior Manager Kenden Blake. "This new partnership ... will unlock new ways to deliver the college sports content fans love."

RECUR is currently scaling to go to market. The company has more than 100 open positions.

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run, Creature World and the Adam Bomb Gang currently valued at more than $500 USD.