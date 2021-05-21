Former Broker Patrick Horsman Launches A Crypto Hedge Fund

Horsman was forced to resign from Blue Sand Securities after being accused of misrepresentation and fraud in a pending civil lawsuit

Broker Patrick Horsman, who was forced to resign from Blue Sand Securities in October after being accused of fraud and misrepresentation in a civil lawsuit, has joined the crypto space.

SEC filings for the Puerto Rico-based Coral Capital list Patrick Horsman as its general partner. It will operate two Cayman-domiciled funds, each with a minimum investment of $1 million.

The Coral DeFi LTD strategy started selling on April 1 and had $7.5 million under management with participation from 18 investors as of May 19. Coral DeFi LP, which made its first sale on Feb. 23, had $6.5 million under management and 16 investors as of May 5.

Horsman did not respond to Crypto Investor’s attempt to reach him for this article.

The broker made news in October after he was forced to resign from Blue Sand Securities following a civil lawsuit, filed by CEO of Hy Yield Scientific Ian Lev, accusing him of misrepresentation and fraud he told Lev and other people investing in his start-up CBD business, Integrated CBD, that he had access to “over 10,000 acres of certified organic/conventional farmland in Arizona.”

The lawsuit also claims that Horsman used a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, a Small Business Association program to help companies during the Covid-19 crisis, to buy a private jet.

Horsman has since filed lawsuits against two of the plaintiffs in the civil suit against him, Lev and Hilden Capital president Brett Jefferson, according to Institutional Investor. He is suing Lev for aiding and abetting civil RICO and suing Jefferson for false light invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation and civil RICO.

BrokerCheck, a database maintained by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, shows four disclosures on Horsman’s profile. The two most recent are the October civil lawsuit and his forced resignation from Blue Sands Securities.

In 2017, Horsman was fined $20,000 and suspended for concealing his purchase of securities of 11 initial public offerings through outside accounts. The same year, the Massachusetts Securities Division prohibited him from managing transactions for the state’s residents following the FINRA sanctions.