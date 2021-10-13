    • October 13, 2021
    OpenSea Halts Trading On NFT Project, Leaving Worries Of Regulation
    Publish date:

    OpenSea Halts Trading On NFT Project, Leaving Worries Of Regulation

    OpenSea says DAO Turtles violated terms of service through staking rewards program
    Author:

    OpenSea halted trading on a popular NFT project this week, citing a violation of their terms of service surrounding financial activities — a move some worry opens up many more projects to the same scrutiny.

    On Oct. 7, OpenSea shut down trading on DAO Turtles, an NFT project that promises rewards for members who stake their NFTs. The staking, OpenSea said in correspondence shared on Twitter, constituted a violation of the terms of service preventing certain financial activities.

    “Use the Service to carry out any financial activities subject to registration or licensing, including but not limited to creating, listing, or buying securities, commodities, options, real estate, or debt instruments,” the email to DAO Turtles read.

    At the time trading was halted, the project had already accrued more than 570 ETH in sales, or more than $2 million. The DAO Turtles community is voting to determine its next course of action.

    But in a reply to OpenSea, DAO Turtles' developers pointed out that many other projects, like Axie Infinity, offer similar rewards programs and are actively traded on OpenSea. Many NFT projects have adopted DeFi elements as the space expands and deepens — most of which are traded on OpenSea — and it remains unclear how the trading platform will approach other projects.

    It's not uncommon for OpenSea to reject a project's verification status, which grants a blue check mark on the site that indicates the project is trustworthy. However, the situation surrounding DAO Turtles appears to be the first time the marketplace has halted trading on a widely-traded project. 

    OpenSea did not respond to requests for comment.

    Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is also an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run, Robotos and the Adam Bomb Gang currently valued at more than $500 USD.

