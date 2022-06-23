Skip to main content
National Hockey League Plans to Launch Digital Collectibles Marketplace and NFT Collection

The NFT marketplace will allow the league to sell key video moments from the 2022-23 hockey season.

On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced that it was launching a digital collectibles marketplace in a close partnership with the NFT platform Sweet and releasing its own set of non-fungible tokens.

The NFT collection will document seminal moments during the 2022-23 hockey season and also showcase prominent NHL players like Wayne Gretzky, Tie Domi, Sidney Crosby, and Mario Lemieux.

Sweet will create the NFT marketplace, which will offer both exclusive NFT drops and serve as a platform for the trading of NHL-themed digital collectibles. The marketplace will also enable fans to participate and interact with one another, as well as purchase and trade digital collectibles related to the league and its work.

“Building NFTs and digital collectibles that are really cool, have great design and are scarce and have collectible value is absolutely important, but we’re also thinking about what’s the utility beyond that and about how [digital collectibles] plug into the broader fan experience and what that means for the NHL,” NHL's Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, David Lehanski, told CoinDesk.

The NFT marketplace is expected to launch in October, ahead of the 2022-2023 hockey season.

DeFi

By Sabrina Toppajust now
