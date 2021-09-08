September 8, 2021
Moody's Making Crypto Hires

Moody's Making Crypto Hires

Ratings agency looking for analyst, engineers citing 'potential wide-reaching impact' of DeFi
Ratings agency looking for analyst, engineers citing 'potential wide-reaching impact' of DeFi

Moody’s is bolstering their crypto analytics team.

The ratings service posted a trio of jobs this week: Crypto-asset analyst, crypto-asset framework designer and senior blockchain platform engineer, all of which point to the increasing impact of cryptocurrency and NFTs on global financial markets.

The company also appears to be taking decentralized finance particularly seriously, noting that candidates for the crypto-asset analyst position should be well-versed on the “potential wide-reaching impact of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on existing ecosystem.”

The framework designer would join Moody’s existing blockchain analytics team, according to the job posting. The job’s responsibilities include research and development of projects surrounding everything from stablecoins to NFTs to DAOs — indicating Moodys is hoping to analyze a wide spectrum of the crypto universe.

The blockchain engineer, meanwhile, would be involved in developing applications for Moody’s internal use of blockchain technology. The job posting indicates that it could involve the deployment of smart contracts, NFTs and blockchain oracles.

Moody’s did not immediately return a request for comment.

The ratings agency most recently made crypto headlines when they downgraded El Salvador’s rating in July, in part due to the law that passed making Bitcoin legal tender in the country. Bitcoin tumbled more than $10,000 briefly as that law went into effect this week.

Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Adam Bomb Squad, Creature World and Zed.Run currently valued at more than $500 USD. 

Moody’s is bolstering their crypto analytics team.

The ratings service posted a trio of jobs this week: Crypto-asset analyst, crypto-asset framework designer and senior blockchain platform engineer, all of which point to the increasing impact of cryptocurrency and NFTs on global financial markets.

