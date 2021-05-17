Mastercard partnership will send Moeda Seeds Bank global

Welcome to The Ask, where each week Crypto Investor interviews essential voices doing the work to make crypto 'mainstream.' Exchange lightly edited.

This week we spoke to Taynah Reis, founder and chief executive at Moeda Seeds Bank, a blockchain-based digital bank and micro-loan originator. Moeda was the sole crypto-native company selected for Mastercard’s Start Path program, which will help take the Brazil-based banking service worldwide. Applications for similar Series A slugs from Mastercard are still open...

Why is doing good a core value of Moeda?

REIS: There was never a trade off for me between doing well and doing good ... I feel a lot of gratitude for doing what I want to do, and always see how powerful that is. When my first company was a little bit successful, I went to deposit the first contract that I earned into the bank and the wealth manager of the bank was like ‘oh, now you can invest in treasury bonds and oil and gas companies.’



And I said ‘Hey, hold on, I don’t want to invest in those things. Can I invest in Maria ... Like can’t I invest directly into those people that I grew up seeing my dad help and I know will do good with the money and will bring more abundance to their life?’ My manager said, ‘Oh, that doesn't exist, you can’t invest in people, you must invest in treasury bonds.’ I was like ‘No.’ (laughs) I want the money that I earned, working so hard, to multiply for other people, not just me. And that was what I wanted to do since the beginning. This, for me, is an energy of abundance and it’s more impact we create and if we multiply that it will be good for everyone.

And now I feel like that's the right time that people perceive the value of like, investing consciously into something.

Do you see more companies doing this?

REIS: Now, there is a big push for big companies to report on their social impact metrics, their ESG (metrics), and also many big investors are taking the responsibility to say, ‘Oh, I'm not going to invest in fossil fuels anymore, just in renewable energy.’



So, there are a lot of people getting more conscious. And I do see a lot of young people that want to invest with purpose. So, they don't find purpose in traditional stock papers anymore, they find good that they can participate in — and this is a democratic way to invest. At Moeda, you can invest with as little as $1.50, so that is like a coffee at Starbucks, (less, actually.)



By democratizing the way that people invest, we can bring the young people. They are willing to invest with purpose. They see the difference it makes. Instead of just doing the home broker thing, buying stocks, they feel power in investing in humanizing financial assets.

Does crypto present more opportunities for making profit and doing good?

REIS: The blockchain allows us to measure and provide tangible results. That's what I see is very successful with things like carbon credits or other things that we can measure and put into a single transaction. That was not possible before. In Moeda, we correlate the transactions and investments to the sustainable development goals for the (United Nations).



So, you can see how many jobs you have to made with your investment or how much was the increase was for the income of a family when they have executed a business. Blockchain allows that — to build different kinds of apps … With land and property, for example, it is easier to buy an NFT than to go onto the Amazon and find a partner that will deal with the bureaucracy of registering the paperwork to buy land in the rain forest in the middle like nowhere. This just makes it easier for everyone. Decentralization is good for everyone.