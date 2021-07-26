TheStreet home
Goldman Sachs Files With the SEC To Make a DeFi ETF

Goldman Sachs Files With the SEC To Make a DeFi ETF

The proposed ETF would track the Solactive Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index.
Author:
Publish date:
The proposed ETF would track the Solactive Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index.

Goldman Sachs has filed with the SEC to make a DeFi ETF. According to the filing, Goldman wants to make an ETF that will correspond with the Solactive Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index.

The current name of the ETF in the filing is the Goldman Sachs Innovate DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF. 

Goldman said that the fund would invest "at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index."

The ETF is designed to allow for exposure to decentralized finance and invest in two key themes, "Blockchain Technology and the Digitalization of Finance."

This story is developing. 

