Galaxy Digital Partners With DeFi Data Provider Pyth

September 21, 2021
Galaxy Digital Partnering With Decentralized Data Provider Pyth

The firm is one of a number of well-known crypto trading operations providing data to the venture
Count Galaxy Digital among the contributors to decentralized data provider Pyth Network.

The partnership, which takes effect today, calls for Galaxy to provide real-time, on-chain crypto trading data to Pyth, which will initially run exclusively on the Solana blockchain — though there are plans to add support for other blockchains in the future.

The idea is to field price points for a given asset — including cryptocurrencies, U.S. equities and commodities — from around the world and develop an algorithmic confidence interval for the price of that asset. The goal is to provide verifiable market data to decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and eventually act as a Bloomberg terminal of sorts for DeFi.

Galaxy’s involvement reflects the growing interest of both crypto-native and Wall Street institutions in the potential of DeFi.

“We see this as a critical piece of infrastructure that can really bring institutions to the market in a major way,” James Roth, director of business development for Galaxy Digital, told Crypto Investor. “This is a very critical piece of infrastructure we think can permeate and enable institutions to really access the market with.”

Pyth’s tapping of multiple data providers and decentralized setup looks to mitigate the possibility of tainted data from a single provider having outsized influence over pricing, too — which Roth referred to as “somewhat of a risk mitigator” in not having a “single point of failure.”

In addition to Galaxy, which is run by founder and CEO Mike Novogratz, a number of other crypto trading operations are also working with Pyth. Among them: Coinshares, FTX, Hudson River Trading, Genesis Global Trading, Jane Street and Jump Trading. 

