Following Thefts, Crypto.com Temporarily Halts Withdrawals

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Crypto.com announced on Monday that it was temporarily suspending withdrawals after users reported a pattern of suspicious activity.

"Earlier today, a small number of users experienced unauthorized activity in their accounts," Crypto.com said on Twitter. "All funds are safe. In an abundance of caution, security on all accounts is being enhanced, requiring users to sign back into their app and exchange accounts, and reset their two-factor authentication."



"We understand this may be an inconvenience, but security comes first," Crypto.com added.

An impacted user named Ben Baller claimed he lost 4.28 Ether, or approximately $15,000 from his account, which had two-factor authentication enabled.

Last year, the leading blockchain bug bounty platform Immunefi recorded more than $10.2 billion in total volume of losses in the cryptocurrency markets from hacks and scams, representing a 137% increase from 2020. The report logged at least 120 hacking incidents, most notably the theft of over 600 million from the cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Poly Network last August, which constituted one of the largest hacks in decentralized finance.

The hacker returned the majority of money, claiming he was engaged in “white hat behavior” and only committed the act due to a desire for personal entertainment. He cited the fact that hacking was "fun" and “cross-chain hacking is hot.” For its part, the Poly Network offered a $500,000 bounty to the hacker, saying: "We assure you that you will not be accountable for this incident. We hope that you can return all the tokens as soon as possible [...] We will send you the 500,000 bounty when the remainings are returned except the frozen USDT.”

The hacker did not respond to the Poly Network's offer and claimed that he returned the money.