    • November 3, 2021
    Faze Technologies Will Bring Cricket NFTs To FLOW
    Faze Technologies Will Bring Cricket NFTs To FLOW

    Company secures $17.4m seed funding, partners with International Cricket Council
    Company secures $17.4m seed funding, partners with International Cricket Council

    The scramble to bring NFTs to sports rolls on.

    Faze Technologies announced Wednesday it had secured $17.4 million in seed funding from a bevy of heavy-hitting investors to bring cricket to the blockchain. Faze will partner with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to produce NFTs on Dapper Labs’ FLOW blockchain.

    “We are in a unique position to combine NFTs, gaming, financial utilities, and money-can't-buy experiences to create a platform for fans to collect, use, play, and interact with cricket through NFTs on Flow,” said Anshum Bhambri, CEO of Faze Technologies.

    The funding round was led by Tiger Global with participation from Coatue and Sequoia Capital India. Other investors include Dapper Labs, SamsungNext and Courtside Ventures.

    Bhambri noted that its marketplace of cricket NFTs will feature both new and historical NFTs and will have a full Fiat currency on-ramp for users.

    “Every NFT purchase can be made directly within seconds via a mobile wallet, or a credit/debit card without the need for a crypto wallet, to ensure that every transaction is as easy as possible,” he said.

    The plan is another coup for Dapper Labs, creator of NBA Top Shot and CryptoKitties. Dapper was valued at more than $7.5 billion in September, largely due to the success of NBA Top Shot.

    Its native blockchain, FLOW, will also be home to sports NFTs from the National Football League and the Ultimate Fighting Championship. 

    Disclosure: Stephen Stirling is a senior reporter for the Street Crypto. He is an NFT artist that uses the platform OpenSea, and holds NFTS from NBA TopShot, Zed.Run, Robotos and Superlative Secret Society currently valued at more than $500 USD.

