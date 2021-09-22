September 22, 2021
Dapper Labs posts $7.6B valuation, partners with LaLiga

NBA Top Shot creator will create new digital marketplace for Spanish soccer league
The creator of NBA Top Shot is starting the fall strong.

Dapper Labs closed on a $250 million round of funding this week at a whopping $7.6 billion valuation according to a source close to the deal, just six months after raising $305 million at $2.6 billion. The blockchain company also announced a partnership to develop NFTs with Spanish pro soccer league LaLiga, one of the largest in Europe.

The fundraise was led by Coatue Management, featured existing investors like a16z and Google Ventures, and added BOND and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation.

“Coatue has been investing in technology trends for over 20 years and web 3.0 is one of the most exciting trends we’ve seen,” said Dan Rose, Coatue Ventures chairman, in a statement. “We think Dapper Labs is a leader in the space at the infrastructure level with the Flow blockchain and at the application layer with NBA TopShot. We continue to be impressed by Roham’s strong leadership and vision and we could not be more proud to partner with him and the entire team at Dapper.”

If it’s anything like Top Shot, which has produced more than $700 million in sales, the LaLiga partnership could ultimately be more valuable.

Dapper will help LaLiga create an NBA Top Shot-like experience, allowing users to own video highlights from their favorite teams across more than 10 seasons of play. The historical aspect is a new wrinkle — NBA Top Shot primarily focuses on the current season of play.

“The partnership between LaLiga and Dapper Labs will bring us the closest we've ever been to our fans worldwide through a new and growing medium, and alongside the industry partner that created and jump-started the entire NFT movement,” Javier Tebas, president at LaLiga, said in a statement.

It’s unclear when the LaLiga marketplace will launch. Dapper Labs is also developing a similar marketplace for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which could debut later this year.

The partnership is another win for Dapper Labs’ FLOW blockchain, which now has more than 2,000 developers building on its network. Last week, Google announced it had partnered with Dapper Labs to help scale the FLOW network. 

