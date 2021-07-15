TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Cardano Moves on to the Next Stage, Inching Closer to Smart Contracts

Cardano Moves on to the Next Stage, Inching Closer to Smart Contracts

Cardano's Alonzo testnet currently runs smart contracts and has moved on to its next phase, inching closer to release.
Author:
Publish date:
Cardano's Alonzo testnet currently runs smart contracts and has moved on to its next phase, inching closer to release.

Cardano has no actively running decentralized applications (dapps) on its platform right now, but that is soon to change. Input-Output Hong Kong, one of the companies responsible for the creation of the Cardano blockchain, announced yesterday that Cardano would be moving on to the next phase of its testnet called Alonzo white.

https://twitter.com/InputOutputHK/status/1415399456841863177

https://twitter.com/InputOutputHK/status/1415399456841863177

The testnet being run on the Cardano network is happening in a series of phases that will end in the full release of smart contracts on the platform, allowing for a DeFi ecosystem. The testnet allows developers to test the network and begin building dapps before its eventual release. 

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

The phases of the testnet are called Alonzo blue, white and purple. Each section broadens the scope of its abilities and the user count on the testnet until its full release. This announcement marks the next step into the Alonzo white section. 

In a YouTube video from late May, Input Outputs Hong Kong's founder, Charles Hoskinson, said the phases of the Alonzo testnet will likely be the busiest time in the company's history and that the phases of Alonzo will likely run for roughly 30 days each.

"This is probably going to be the busiest 90 days in my company’s history and the ecosystem’s history," said Hoskinson.

Alonzo has allowed developers to get in and begin building on the platform. The benefit of this is that smart contracts will likely be immediately available for use as soon as smart contracts are released on the mainnet. 

Logo-Cardano
DeFi

Cardano Moves on to the Next Stage, Inching Closer to Smart Contracts

national-cancer-institute-zoFbfT0M_BU-unsplash
News

The American Cancer Society wants a crypto roadmap

cathiewood
News

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Another 206,410 Shares of Coinbase

visual-stories-micheile-ntIkr1fgGGI-unsplash
Bitcoin

Here Is Paraguay's New Bitcoin Bill

saquon barkley
Bitcoin

Saquon Barkley Says He Will Take All Future Endorsement Deals in Bitcoin

FTX exchange
News

Buying Goldman Sachs Is 'Not Out of the Question at All' - Sam Bankman-Fried

nebraska-digital-asset-bank-legislation
News

JPMorgan, UBS Units Look to Join Wall Street Throngs Backing Crypto Hedge Funds

el-salvador-bitcoin
Bitcoin

El Salvador Is Set to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In September. It Won't Be Easy.

bruno-neurath-wilson-7y3G6s201Gk-unsplash (1)
News

European Central Bank Makes Push for Digital Euro