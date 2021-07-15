Cardano Moves on to the Next Stage, Inching Closer to Smart Contracts

Cardano's Alonzo testnet currently runs smart contracts and has moved on to its next phase, inching closer to release.

Cardano has no actively running decentralized applications (dapps) on its platform right now, but that is soon to change. Input-Output Hong Kong, one of the companies responsible for the creation of the Cardano blockchain, announced yesterday that Cardano would be moving on to the next phase of its testnet called Alonzo white.

The testnet being run on the Cardano network is happening in a series of phases that will end in the full release of smart contracts on the platform, allowing for a DeFi ecosystem. The testnet allows developers to test the network and begin building dapps before its eventual release.

The phases of the testnet are called Alonzo blue, white and purple. Each section broadens the scope of its abilities and the user count on the testnet until its full release. This announcement marks the next step into the Alonzo white section.

In a YouTube video from late May, Input Outputs Hong Kong's founder, Charles Hoskinson, said the phases of the Alonzo testnet will likely be the busiest time in the company's history and that the phases of Alonzo will likely run for roughly 30 days each.

"This is probably going to be the busiest 90 days in my company’s history and the ecosystem’s history," said Hoskinson.

Alonzo has allowed developers to get in and begin building on the platform. The benefit of this is that smart contracts will likely be immediately available for use as soon as smart contracts are released on the mainnet.