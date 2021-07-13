Spencer Dinwiddie's Side Gig: Leading Pop Culture to Crypto

Spencer Dinwiddie wants to introduce pop culture to crypto, the budding NBA star told Crypto Investor.

Dinwiddie is the founder and CEO of Calaxy, which he envisions as a full-service social brand management company. He doesn’t worry about whether pop stars or sports personalities are crypto naive — he’ll hold their hand.

To Dinwiddie, crypto is the future of what makes social brands tick.

“I think where we come into play, which is great, actually, is that we can kind of organically walk pop culture through the steps,” he said in a Zoom interview with Crypto Investor. “We may look up 18 months from now and our entire roster is in crypto, literally just from the standpoint of they want to make money off themselves. And they organically walk through the process with us.”

Calaxy has been quick out the gate — though its founder has been in crypto for quite a while.

Dinwiddie has been experimenting in the crypto space since 2017. He made waves in 2019 when he tokenized his $34 million NBA contract, a year before launching Calaxy.

Last week, the company announced it had brought on star NFL running back Ezekiel Elliott, singer and actress Teyana Taylor, NBA guard Iman Shumpert and several others as clients. It's fresh off a $7.5 million series A fundraise led by Animoca Brands, RedBeard Ventures and ArkStream Capital. And it counts Dapper Labs’ Roham Gharegozlou as a strategic advisor.

“We don’t want to be something that’s a crypto bespoke solution to this problem,” said Solo Ceesay, Calaxy’s COO and co-founder. “That’s how you have this roster, you build something that’s familiar … We didn't want to find a cool way to apply crypto and shove it down people's throats. We build on cryptocurrency or on blockchain technology because it makes sense.”

He said Calaxy’s initial services include a suite of tools for monetizing a creator’s time, akin to Patreon or Cameo. But Calaxy expects to move into providing NFT and social token services to their clients, too.

“It's really about giving some of that power back to the creators and putting it in their hands, and having that autonomy ultimately be a monetization vertical in many different ways,” Ceesay said. “

Calaxy is one of a few companies courting non-crypto clients thinking about exploring NFTS or social tokens. Recur and VaynorNFT, the latest company from marketer Gary Vaynerchuk, are both offering similar services to brands.

But both Dinwiddie and Ceesay say their bread and butter will be a new class of crypto player: the middle-class creator.

“If I decide a 30 minute block of my time is worth $10,000, there’s only going to be so many people that are going to pay for that,” Dinwiddie said. “But the middle class creator, who might have a half a million followers on YouTube. They might decide that time is worth $100 to them and there’s probably a lot more users and people in the world that want to interact with them at that value proposition.”