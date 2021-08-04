Exclusive: Diamondhands On Bitclout Pioneering New NFT Uses

Diamondhands, the eponymous founder of VC darling Bitclout, is betting big on NFTs.

The platform launched support for NFTs last week, and will launch its first showcase today featuring activist and actress Pamela Anderson and controversial former Pro-Bowl NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. It’s a vibe.

The elusive Bitclout leader told Crypto Investor connecting decentralized social media to NFTs will be a game changer. The identity of the person behind Bitclout — a decentralized social media platform that allows users to invest in each other through social tokens — has never been disclosed.

“Now, every NFT you issue is associated with your on-chain identity, increasing the value and reach of your NFTs,” Diamondhands said in an interview. “This not only creates the first true cash flow to a social token, but it also creates a much stronger bond between creators and their fans. And because BitClout is a fully-decentralized blockchain, BitClout NFTs are accessible anywhere and can easily be integrated into existing platforms.”

The price of $CLOUT, Bitclout’s native token, has fallen by 50% over the last two months. So far, that and the founder’s anonymity hasn’t seemed to bother investors like Sequoia Capital, a16z, Winklevoss Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and more.

Diamondhands said their anonymity is baked into the philsophy of Bitclout and doesn't plan to lift the veil anytime soon.

"The development team behind BitClout is anonymous because we think it inspires the community to decentralize faster," they said. "BitClout isn't a company, and it doesn't have a CEO or a board. It's just code, and we want to make sure the community feels as empowered as possible to improve it and build on top of it."

As you might have suspected, Diamondhands is bullish on the future.

"In the future, I also expect to see many other companies and people join BitClout, as the platform has infinite possibilities for the tech, entertainment, arts, finance sectors and beyond," they said. "Since BitClout is the first serious attempt at a decentralized social network built on blockchain, it has very strong engagement and retention already. Just the utilities project alone allows for entrepreneurs to create and build off of the fundamentals of BitClout’s blockchain, and we expect it to be compared more to something like Facebook rather than to other cryptocurrencies in the future."

Bitclout certainly has capital in its system. The reported operational wallet of the platform has received more than 5,000 Bitcoin since its inception, though it has slowed considerably in recent months.

Engagement has fallen off too. According to Cloutgate, a site that tracks various Bitclout engagement metrics, the service has been averaging just shy of 4,000 active users so far in August.