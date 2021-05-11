Thai Firm $BROOK Moving 50% of Assets Into DeFi

Thailand’s Brooker Group is set to invest $48 million, half of its total assets, in decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized application (dApp) projects.

The group of DeFi companies and dApps in the investment include Binance, Uniswap, Enjin and Filecoin, according to Varit Bulakul, who heads up Brooker's digital-assets division. Bulakul told Crypto Investor that more details about Brooker's DeFi dealings are set to be released during the next asset manager's shareholder update in June.

“The next frontier in financial technology will be decentralized finance,” said Varit Bulakul, head of digital asset division and international business finance advisory at Brooker Group. “We believe that legacy funds have a responsibility to their clients to invest in emerging technology or risk being left behind as the sector matures.”

The firm, which trades as BROOK on the BKK, provides business consulting, market, policy and sector research and publication services for clients in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. The BKK is Thailand's main stock exchange.

It was founded in 1994 and went public at the end of 2001. The company is headed up by CEO and vice chairman Chan Bulakul. The firm is headquartered in Bangkok.

Although the company’s shares are up 42% from the start of the year, the share price has been relatively flat the past two years. It closed at 0.56 Thai Baht, or $0.018, on May 11. The stock has a market cap of 4.59 billion BHT.

The firm’s DeFi and dApp investment will initially be held by centralized exchanges, like Coinbase and Binance, while Brooker chooses a strategic custody partner.

Varit Balukul spoke to Crypto Investor over email, comparing what he sees in DeFi and dApps to more traditional investments.

“These projects increase coin holders’ value through coin burn, which is very similar to stock buybacks in the financial sector,” he said. “We believe that crypto adoption will continue to grow at a rapid speed for the next few years.”

In addition to its investment in DeFi and dApps, the group also reported that it holds 122.32 Bitcoins, with an aggregate value of $6.6 million, in its portfolio.

The key for this investment, said Balukul, will be managing the risks.

“For valuation, we evaluate based on many indicators,” he said, “but the main focuses are the rate of adoption, transaction volumes, liquidity, historical coin-burn and market share in the sector.”