WeWork Follows in Tesla's Footsteps, Will Accept Payments in Bitcoin

WeWork to accept Bitcoin as payment and will keep the crypto in its balance sheet.

The office provider, WeWork, has announced that it will begin accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment in a new partnership with Coinbase (COIN) and BitPay.

With its new partnership with BitPay and Coinbase, the company plans to expand its flexibility and begin accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Paxos and others. WeWork also said that it plans to hold the various cryptocurrencies on its balance sheet.

The company's press release said that WeWork will pay landlords and third party partners with cryptocurrencies where applicable using Coinbase, who is a WeWork member company. Coinbase will also begin paying WeWork for its membership with cryptocurrency.

WeWork's CEO, Sandeep Mathrani said that WeWorks strength has always been to adapt and evolve to the needs of its members.

“WeWork’s strength is in our ability to evolve and best meet the diverse needs of our members around the world. As our member base continues to grow in the fintech sector, so will our ability to adapt to their needs and service a new economy," said Mathrani.

WeWork's chair and the CEO of Softbank Group International, Marcelo Claure, noted that cryptocurrency needs to be considered when thinking about the workplace of the future.

“When we think about the workplace of the future and business, we have to consider cryptocurrency a central part of that conversation. Cryptocurrency helps build a stronger global economy and WeWork’s announcement demonstrates the company’s commitment not only to innovation, but also to being a globally-focused business," said Claure.