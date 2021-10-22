    • October 22, 2021
    Walmart To Add 200 Bitcoin ATMs in New Pilot Program
    Walmart To Add 200 Bitcoin ATMs in New Pilot Program

    Coinstar plans to roll out Bitcoin to to over 8,000 of its kiosks.
    Coindesk reports that Walmart is starting a new pilot program with Coinstar that will introduce Bitcoin to 200 kiosks. The pilot with Bitcoin ATMs is part of a larger plan by Coinstar to offer Bitcoin at its over 8,000 kiosks

    To facilitate the plan, Coinstar has tapped the help of the Coinme crypto exchange that allows the buying and selling of Bitcoin at various Coinstar and Moneygram locations.

    Walmart's communications director, Molly Blakeman, told Coindesk via email that Coinstar had begun a pilot to offer Bitcoin with the help of Coinme, and that there were 200 Coinstar kiosks in Walmart locations that are part of the pilot. 

    “Coinstar, in partnership with Coinme, has launched a pilot that allows its customers to use cash to purchase bitcoin,” said Blakeman. “There are 200 Coinstar kiosks located inside Walmart stores across the United States that are part of this pilot.”

    Just a few weeks ago a fake press release claiming that Litecoin would soon be accepted at Walmart locations made its rounds on the internet. Now, it seems that Walmart is legitimately weighing its options and exploring the viability of cryptocurrency in its stores.

    Following the recent hoax, Coindesk took caution and actually went to test the new feature by buying a small amount of Bitcoin in a Pennslyvania Walmart. The Coinstar machines using the Coinme features require users to set up accounts and pass a brief background check before the Bitcoin voucher can be redeemed. 

