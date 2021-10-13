    • October 13, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining
    Publish date:

    United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining

    The U.S. has risen from just 16.8% of Bitcoin's global hashrate to 35.4% in wake of China's ban.
    Author:

    The Bitcoin mining crackdown has obviously slowed the practice in the country, but mining in China has been so dominant over the years that it seemed unimaginable that another country would begin to produce a majority of the hashrate. 

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    The most recent update to the University of Cambridge Bitcoin electricity consumption index shows that the mining hashrate in the United States has finally taken the lead over China's in wake of its crackdown on the process. 

    In just May of 2021 China still dominated the majority of Bitcoin's hashrate. In wake of China's ban of the practice, there has been a mass exodus of Bitcoin miners to more friendly jurisdictions with cheap power. At the same time that China's hashrate production began to dwindle other country's operations began to pick up.

    https://cbeci.org/mining_map

    https://cbeci.org/mining_map

    The data shows that the U.S. share of the global mining hashrate has climbed from just 16.8% in April up to 35.4% today. In addition, other countries with cheap power, like Kazakhstan and Russia, have increased substantially. Kazakhstan once made up 8.2% of the global hashrate and now has increased to 18.1% while Russia previously made up 6.8% and has now increased to 11%. 

    China once made up 75.5% of Bitcoin's global hashrate. While those who were previously mining Bitcoin in China as their livelihood may have suffered in this transition, it has perhaps resulted in a greater good. The Bitcoin network is even further geographically distributed and arguably more decentralized because of it. 

    dmitry-demidko-gOHvUWwN-hE-unsplash
    Bitcoin

    United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining

    32 seconds ago
    david-troeger-9XzyEzPAHMI-unsplash
    DeFi

    OpenSea Halts Trading On NFT Project, Leaving Worries Of Regulation

    1 minute ago
    Member Exclusive
    ARK-Logo-Black-1020x540-1
    Bitcoin

    ARK Invest May Buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Instead of Waiting for SEC

    31 minutes ago
    Coinbase logo under a magnifying glass.
    News

    Coinbase To Build NFT Marketplace

    19 hours ago
    Ben Cruikshank (1)
    News

    RIA Platform Offering Advisors Bitcoin Exposure

    23 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    2560px-Wix.com_website_logo.svg
    News

    Wix To Accept Crypto Payments Through BitPay Partnership

    23 hours ago
    rajeshwar-bachu-K4txLik7pnY-unsplash
    News

    Google Partners With Bakkt Crypto Exchange

    Oct 11, 2021
    440px-McDonald's_Golden_Arches.svg
    News

    McDonald’s China Gives Away Over 150 NFTs on Anniversary

    Oct 11, 2021
    joshua-aragon-EaB4Ml7C7fE-unsplash
    DeFi

    Comparing Altcoins: How Do Solana and Others Stack Up To Ethereum?

    22 hours ago