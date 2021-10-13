United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining

The Bitcoin mining crackdown has obviously slowed the practice in the country, but mining in China has been so dominant over the years that it seemed unimaginable that another country would begin to produce a majority of the hashrate.

The most recent update to the University of Cambridge Bitcoin electricity consumption index shows that the mining hashrate in the United States has finally taken the lead over China's in wake of its crackdown on the process.

In just May of 2021 China still dominated the majority of Bitcoin's hashrate. In wake of China's ban of the practice, there has been a mass exodus of Bitcoin miners to more friendly jurisdictions with cheap power. At the same time that China's hashrate production began to dwindle other country's operations began to pick up.

The data shows that the U.S. share of the global mining hashrate has climbed from just 16.8% in April up to 35.4% today. In addition, other countries with cheap power, like Kazakhstan and Russia, have increased substantially. Kazakhstan once made up 8.2% of the global hashrate and now has increased to 18.1% while Russia previously made up 6.8% and has now increased to 11%.

China once made up 75.5% of Bitcoin's global hashrate. While those who were previously mining Bitcoin in China as their livelihood may have suffered in this transition, it has perhaps resulted in a greater good. The Bitcoin network is even further geographically distributed and arguably more decentralized because of it.