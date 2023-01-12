Under New Law, El Salvador's Controversial Bitcoin Bonds Might Materialize

This week, the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender – El Salvador – announced that its legislative assembly approved a law for issuing more virtual assets, creating a path for the legal infrastructure to one day issue Bitcoin bonds, a project often touted by President Nayib Bukele.

A majority of the legislature voted in favor of the move, with 62 supporting the new legal regulations and 16 opposing.

The country’s Bitcoin Office announced the government’s plans to move forward with the so-called Bitcoin bonds, which were first discussed in 2021. The volcano bonds, as they are otherwise known, are projected to have 6.5% yields and allow foreign investors to acquire citizenship. The country hopes that by attracting foreign investment in $1 billion worth of Bitcoin bonds running on Blockstream's Liquid Network, the country's sputtering economy will receive an economic boost.

“Today El Salvador builds on our first-mover advantage by passing landmark legislation establishing a legal framework for all digital assets that are not Bitcoin," the Bitcoin office said. "The law also paves the way for the volcano bonds which we will soon begin issuing.”

The new regulatory framework enables the federal government and private companies to issue digital assets, unfurling the road ahead for Bukele’s coveted Bitcoin bonds. "The purpose of this law is to establish the legal framework that grants legal certainty to transfer operations to any title of digital assets used in public issuance offers," the text of the regulation says.

Among the other new features of the law is the founding of a National Commission for Digital Assets and a Bitcoin Funds Administration Agency. Additionally, the regulations provide legal power to operationally transfer digital assets from public offerings.

NFTs and Bitcoin will not be included in the new law, given that they are already regularized in the country by other legislation.

Despite the celebratory fervor at El Salvador’s Bitcoin office, there has been considerable pushback against Bitcoin bonds inside and outside the Central American country, with detractors pointing out its link to tax evasion, money laundering, and increased debt.