Skip to main content
Under New Law, El Salvador's Controversial Bitcoin Bonds Might Materialize

Under New Law, El Salvador's Controversial Bitcoin Bonds Might Materialize

Critics say the bonds will lead to tax evasion, money laundering, and increased debt.

Critics say the bonds will lead to tax evasion, money laundering, and increased debt.

This week, the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender – El Salvador – announced that its legislative assembly approved a law for issuing more virtual assets, creating a path for the legal infrastructure to one day issue Bitcoin bonds, a project often touted by President Nayib Bukele.

A majority of the legislature voted in favor of the move, with 62 supporting the new legal regulations and 16 opposing.

The country’s Bitcoin Office announced the government’s plans to move forward with the so-called Bitcoin bonds, which were first discussed in 2021. The volcano bonds, as they are otherwise known, are projected to have 6.5% yields and allow foreign investors to acquire citizenship. The country hopes that by attracting foreign investment in $1 billion worth of Bitcoin bonds running on Blockstream's Liquid Network, the country's sputtering economy will receive an economic boost.

“Today El Salvador builds on our first-mover advantage by passing landmark legislation establishing a legal framework for all digital assets that are not Bitcoin," the Bitcoin office said. "The law also paves the way for the volcano bonds which we will soon begin issuing.”

The new regulatory framework enables the federal government and private companies to issue digital assets, unfurling the road ahead for Bukele’s coveted Bitcoin bonds. "The purpose of this law is to establish the legal framework that grants legal certainty to transfer operations to any title of digital assets used in public issuance offers," the text of the regulation says.

Among the other new features of the law is the founding of a National Commission for Digital Assets and a Bitcoin Funds Administration Agency. Additionally, the regulations provide legal power to operationally transfer digital assets from public offerings.

NFTs and Bitcoin will not be included in the new law, given that they are already regularized in the country by other legislation.

Despite the celebratory fervor at El Salvador’s Bitcoin office, there has been considerable pushback against Bitcoin bonds inside and outside the Central American country, with detractors pointing out its link to tax evasion, money laundering, and increased debt.

AdobeStock_468272638
Bitcoin

Under New Law, El Salvador's Controversial Bitcoin Bonds Might Materialize

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_216597290
Ethereum

Game of Thrones' NFTs Widely Lampooned on Social Media

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_481443892_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Binance's Stablecoin Was Not Always Fully Backed, Report Says

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_486294331_Editorial_Use_Only (1)
News

Coinbase Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff, Citing Financial Contagion and Market Turmoil

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_434154508_Editorial_Use_Only
Bitcoin

Dogecoin Posting 3-Week High, Bitcoin Climbs Past $17,000 Again

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_480512460
News

Report: Baby Boomers Are Better than Younger Generations At Buying Crypto

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_217684365
News

Musician Akon Accelerates Plans to Build Crypto City in Senegal Despite Problems

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_442215894 (1)
News

China to Launch State-Run NFT Marketplace

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_434800494
News

PBS Nova's Crypto Decoded Documentary: 'I Hope That the Film Helps Demystify Crypto'

By Sabrina Toppa
Member Exclusive