Twitter Product Lead Confirms Bitcoin Tips Leak

Yesterday it was leaked that Twitter would add Bitcoin tips to the platform. Now that leak is confirmed.

Yesterday it was leaked that Twitter would be adding Bitcoin tips to its Tip Jar system, letting users tip others with the crypto. The unconfirmed leak has now been verified by Twitter's product lead, Kayvon Beykpour.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



Beykpour responded to the developer, Alessandro Paluzzi's leaked image with the lightning emoji and "soon," implying that the Bitcoin lightning tipping system is, in fact, on the way.

This is also likely a confirmation that Twitter will be using Jack Maller's Strike app to facilitate the lightning payments, which is a huge win for the budding Bitcoin application. Such integration will also help to make the lightning network more mainstream in Bitcoin transactions.

With this addition to Twitter, users will be able to add their Strike wallets to their profiles allowing their friends and followers to send tips. It's still unclear if this will have expanded usage for things like selling brand merchandise or other products on the platform.

The addition of Strike to Twitter's Tip Jar system is representative of Jack Dorsey's continued commitment to Bitcoin. In the last year, Dorsey's Square has added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, started creating a Bitcoin hardware wallet and he now has a team working on a decentralized Bitcoin exchange.

This story is developing.