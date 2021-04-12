NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Time Magazine Partners With Grayscale To Create New Crypto Video Series, Will Be Paid In Bitcoin

Time Magazine plan to make a series on crypto and will accept Bitcoin as payment.
Michael Sonnenshein, the CEO of Grayscale, announced today via twitter that Time Magazine has partnered with Grayscale to create a new educational cryptocurrency video series. The series will be made by the nearly 100-year-old publication and is set to come out this summer. 

Time, as well as Time's president Keith Grossman, will be paid in Bitcoin and the company will continue to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet. The company will now join the likes of MicroStrategy (MSTR), Tesla (TSLA) Square (SQ) and others who hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets as a store of value assets. 

Time represents the first legacy media brand that will hold Bitcoin and many are wondering what the implications of this move are. 

Three weeks ago the company posted a job for a new CFO. The job post asked for "comfort with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies" in its list of qualifications showing that the company may have already had some intention of Bitcoin exposure in the near future. 

