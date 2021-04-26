Tesla Sold Some of Its Bitcoin for $272M in Q1, Still Holds Over $1.3B of BTC

Tesla still holds over $1.3 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Tesla (TSLA) has sold some of its Bitcoin holdings that it purchased in Q1 for $272 million in proceeds, as reported in its earnings report. The company purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin back in February and now holds over $1.3 billion worth of the cryptocurrency after its sale in Q1.

In the reports 'Statement on Cash Flows' section, the company lists "proceeds from sale of digital assets" with $272 million in proceeds for its sale of Bitcoin last quarter.

The report details the sale of some of the company's Bitcoin holdings further:

"Year over year, positive impacts from volume growth, regulatory credit revenue growth, gross margin improvement driven by further product cost reductions and sale of Bitcoin ($101M positive impact, net of related impairments, in "Restructuring & Other" line) were mainly offset by a lower ASP, increased SBC, additional supply chain costs, R&D investments and other items. Model S and Model X changeover costs negatively impacted both gross profit as well as R&D expenses."

Though Tesla had sold $272 million worth of Bitcoin, the company only net $101 million of profit after other debts or obligations it used the money for. The report also noted that cash had decreased in Q1 due to its large purchase of Bitcoin.

"Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents decreased to $17.1B in Q1, driven mainly by a net cash outflow of $1.2B in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) purchases, net debt and finance lease repayments of $1.2B, partially offset by free cash flow of $293M."

Many on Twitter have begun to blast Elon Musk and Tesla over the company's decision. One prominent account known as Bitcoin Archive said, "Tesla made more money trading #Bitcoin than trading cars."

Others said it was a smart move and that it made sense for the company to take some of its initial investment money out and put it to use elsewhere.

"People are mad that Tesla sold 272M worth of Bitcoin, for a profit of 101M. They still have well over a billion left. Smart move. Take your initial investment off the table with some profit, let the rest ride. They're playing with the house's money," said Scott Melker, a well-known crypto podcaster.

