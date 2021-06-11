Bitcoin Has a Lot of Potential: Ted Cruz

Senator Cruz endorsed Bitcoin today as a hedge against inflation during an interview on Fox News.

In an interview today with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Ted Cruz said that Bitcoin has a lot of potential. Hannity asked Cruz about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency after just having the CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, on the show.

"I think it has a lot of potential. I think we're seeing enormous growth in it. I think part of the reason we're seeing people go to Bitcoin is because we're on the verge of an inflation crisis. Joe Biden has proposed $7 trillion in spending. and we're seeing inflation," said Cruz on why he thought Bitcoin has become attractive to so many investors.

Cruz continued, highlighting various sectors and assets that have experienced the most inflation from the enormous spending the government has recently done.

"We're seeing lumber going up, homes going up, oil going up, gasoline going up, energy going up, commodities going up and I think people are going to Bitcoin as a hedge against that."

Cruz then clarified that there is an inherent risk with Bitcoin as an investment.

"That being said, it is a new cryptocurrency. To be honest I don't understand it. I think a lot of people don't and so there's risk there so I would say it has upside but there's risk there."

This story is developing.