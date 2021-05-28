Sheetz To Accept Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Customers will be able to fill up their cars with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and more.

Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic gas station and convenience store similar to a Wawa or Thorntons, has started to accept Bitcoin through the payments network Flexa. Customers can now fill up their cars or grab food using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and more.

The payments manager for Sheetz, Linda Smith, said that they intend to offer customers a one-stop shop that accepts many forms of payment.

"Above all else, our mission at Sheetz is to continue providing our customers with the ultimate one-stop shop where they can refuel their car and refresh their body. As a result, we are constantly innovating and exploring new offerings to truly give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365 — that includes accepting many forms of payment. We're very excited to be working with Flexa to roll out support for cryptocurrencies and other types of digital assets at our stores."

The payments network, Flexa, offers an instant and scalable solution for crypto payments that will allow Sheetz to reasonably accept certain digital payments without having to wait for them to process on the blockchain.

Sheetz plans to roll out these payments to select Sheetz Cafe stores this summer and will extend them to fuel pumps as well. The company currently operates 622 stores in North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Flexa co-founder, Trevor Filter, said that Sheetz is highly progressive with this move and that merchants who accept digital assets can have less fraud and save money.

"With interest in digital currencies reaching all-time highs, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that there are real, tangible benefits for the merchants who accept them—not only reduced fraud and cost savings, but also a better and more mobile customer experience," said Filter. "Sheetz is one of the most forward-thinking brands in the business and understands their customer base better than anyone else."